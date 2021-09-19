São Paulo to hire goalkeeper in 2022, says club president

In the midst of a serious financial crisis and trying to ‘fix the house’ in the coming months, the São Paulo he also runs after reinforcements and must have a new goalkeeper from 2022.

Follow the latest news and analysis from São Paulo on SportsCenter, which has transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The information is from Jorge Nicola, from the portal Yahoo!, who interviewed Julio Casares, president of São Paulo. The president said that it will be necessary to hire a new goalkeeper to be Tiago Volpi’s ‘shadow’ for next season.

A new name has not arrived at the club this year due to the club’s financial situation. São Paulo recently negotiated the termination of contract with right-back Daniel Alves, which will result in a debt of R$ 30 million to the club.

The favorite goalkeeper to reach the club, according to Nicola, is Ivan, from black Bridge. Figure present in Brazilian national teams, the revelation came to negotiate with the club in São Paulo in recent months, but the agreement was not materialized after Macaca demanded immediate payment, something that São Paulo could not afford.

Volpi’s immediate reserve, the boy Lucas Perri, revelation of São Paulo, still doesn’t seem to be ready to assume such responsibility. This season, Perri has received few opportunities from coach Hernán Crespo. There were only six games and seven goals conceded in 2021.