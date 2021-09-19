São Paulo vs Atlético-GO: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

The confrontation puts face to face a team that aims to approach the Libertadores classification zone against one threatened by the proximity of the relegation region, the most undesirable in the table.

Home this Sunday, São Paulo is the one who cares about the relegation zone. In the first confrontation after the elimination in the Copa do Brasil for Fortaleza, Tricolor seeks the reaction to move away from the lowest part of the classification.

Only one point separates Hernán Crespo’s team from América-MG, ranked 17th before the start of this round. São Paulo has not won for two games at the Brazilian Nationals, after losing to Fluminense and tying with Juventude in the last commitments for the competition.

Atlético-GO is coming from three consecutive draws at home, the last one against Corinthians, by 1-1. Dragão is in the middle of the table, with 26 points, but has not won for a month, since when they beat Bahia by 2 to 1, for the 16th round. The club’s encouragement is that the performance away from Goiânia has been better: of the six victories in the competition, four were as visitors. Returning from São Paulo with a good result will be essential to keep dreaming of the G-6 and also to not intensify the pressure on coach Eduardo Barroca.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes São Paulo vs Atlético-GO, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Nationals

Streaming: TV Globo with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Ricardinho, Casagrande, as well as Salvio Spinola at Central do Apito; Premiere with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Grafite, as well as PC Oliveira at Central do Apito

São Paulo – technician: Hernán Crespo

São Paulo faces Atlético-GO in one of the moments of greatest pressure of the season. The elimination for Fortaleza, especially due to the level presented, increased questions about the work of Crespo’s technical committee, which needs to give answers from this Sunday. The Argentine, to react, gains an important reinforcement: striker Jonathan Calleri was related and, finally, is ready to make his debut with the tricolor shirt.

Who is out: Benitez, Miranda and Igor Gomes (suspended); William and Orejuela (injured).

Hanging: Leo, Galeano, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara and Rigoni.

3 out of 5 Probable squad of São Paulo for the duel with Atlético-GO — Photo: ge Probable squad of São Paulo for the duel with Atlético-GO — Photo: ge

Atlético-GO – coach: Eduardo Barroca

Without two of his main pieces, João Paulo and Zé Roberto, coach Eduardo Barroca will have to change the team. Rickson and Montenegro (or Lucão) should be the news. In addition, he has the return of strikers André Luís and Janderson, who could not face Corinthians due to a contract. In this way, the coach must give up the wing fold, with Dudu and Igor Cariús leaving the team.

Who is out: midfielder João Paulo and forward Zé Roberto are suspended with three yellow cards; the steering wheel Marlon Freitas is recovering from bone edema in the left foot and is not expected to return.

Hanging: Wanderson, Baralhas, Willian Maranhão and Igor Cariús.

4 out of 5 Likely Dragon starting team — Photo: ge Probable starting team of the Dragon — Photo: ge

