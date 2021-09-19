See Itaú BBA’s preferred shares for the healthcare sector

Hospital São Paulo ICU professional treats patient with Covid-19 (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

One of the most relevant sectors within the Ibovespa is healthcare, which already represents around 6.5% of the theoretical portfolio of the main Brazilian stock market index.

Among the companies in the segment that debuted at B3 this year are Oncoclínicas (ONCO3), Blau Pharmaceuticals (BLAU3), Mater Dei (MATD3) and Viveo (MATD3).

The rationale for the arrival of health companies is a mixture of advances in disease treatment and prevention technologies, amidst the aging of the population.

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic issue itself has broadened these companies’ spotlight among investors.

However, the sector is composed of giant companies, which are benefiting from this scenario and, capitalized, are going shopping and consolidating the segment.

health actions

In this context, the Health Analyst at Itaú BBA, Gustavo Miele, revealed which are his favorite companies. They are: Intermédica (GNDI3), Hapvida (HAPV3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3).

According to him, despite the three companies being traded at higher multiples, this award makes sense, since companies are ahead in the consolidation race in their sectors and tend to grow more than the competition.

This week, SulAmerica (SULA11) and Hapvida (HAPV3) updated their purchase proposals by HB Saúde, a health plan operator focused on operating in the interior of the State of São Paulo. The decision will be made by the shareholders of the HB Saúde Group, who deliberate on September 23rd.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) announced the purchase of at least 90.3% of Hospital Novo Atibaia, a high-complexity general hospital, also in the interior of São Paulo.

Intermedic (GNDI3) and Hapvida (HAPV3)

About Intermédica and Hapvida, Miele points out that the two verticalized operators should recover after a challenging second quarter for both, mainly due to the high levels of claims.

“The downward trend in the number of admissions of patients with Covid-19 should reduce the pressure on costs for both companies,” he said.

In addition, he adds, the resumption of organic growth of beneficiaries could translate into a stronger second half.

Miele sees the possibility of new relevant acquisitions later this year, which could be another catalyst for the actions.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

As for Rede D’Or, Miele claims that it has an “excellent track record” of executing acquisitions and should continue to grow in the hospital segment over the next few years.

“The risk of executing mergers and acquisitions (M&As) is very low for the company, given its high integration capacity and comfortable leverage for future investments,” he highlighted.

This, in his assessment, combined with the company’s healthy organic performance, should result in an average total EBITDA growth of around 24% per year from 2021 to 2025.

