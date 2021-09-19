see what to look out for before buying your new gadget

Very popular at the launch of the revolutionary iPad (Apple), tablets lost the prominent place they occupied in the preference of gadget consumers. Although out of the spotlight, they are still an excellent option for those looking for a portable device that serves both as an entertainment center and work tools, with the difference of its large touchscreen (touch-sensitive).

There are many models available on the market, from the most economical and simple to more expensive products, optimized for specialized functions (such as design, illustration and image editing). In order for you to understand which product best suits your profile, we have prepared a brief purchase guide.

Screen size

Tablets can be grouped into three basic screen sizes:

standard: screen around 10 inches (25.4 cm);

small: 7-inch (17.7 cm) or less screen, slightly larger than a mobile phone;

extra-large: screens over 12 inches (30.4 cm).

Small devices are suitable for children, due to their portability and lightness. They are also a good option for young people and adults looking for a tablet to access the internet and write texts.

10-inch or larger models are useful for consumers who are looking for more from their device, whether to have fun with elaborate games or to work with specialized tools, such as visual artists, illustrators and designers, used to accessing bigger and more images. detailed.

Operational system

Three operating systems dominate the market:

Android (Google)

iPadOS (Apple)

Windows (Microsoft)

If your budget is tight, Android is a good option. The iPadOS operating system offers a complete experience, with some great free apps like Garageband music creation software, Pages and Keynote.

Windows devices are recommended for anyone who needs the Microsoft ecosystem to work, such as the Office suite.

Price

Like everything else in technology, the sky is the limit in this regard. There are simple and very affordable models at one end, and at the other, devices that can cost as much as a high-end computer. The tip is: don’t spend more than necessary for your goal.

Performance

If you’re a consumer who needs to get things done quickly, without choking and crashing, avoid economizing and go for tablets with beefier internal specs: 3GB of RAM or higher, multi-core processor at least 2GHz, and 64GB of storage .

Now, if usage will be restricted to simple apps such as web browsers, text and viewing of video and music, input templates should meet your need — without having to “leave a kidney” in the store.

Check out some models that we have separated for you.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – Samsung

Price: BRL 2,179*

Purchase

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Image: Samsung

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a tablet with Android operating system with good performance and attractive price. It has an octa-core processor (eight cores), 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, which helps to deliver better results in everyday tasks. Its full HD LCD screen is 10 inches (25.4 cm).

A great highlight of the model is the S Pen, which comes with the product and serves for activities that require greater precision in touch.

Galaxy Tab A7 – Samsung

Price: from R$1,499 to R$1,349*

Purchase

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) is approved by Anatel Image: Disclosure

The Tab 7 is an entry-level model with the manufacturer’s Android operating system. With its 10.4-inch (26.4 cm) screen, 64GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM, it’s a good family tablet choice for parents and kids to share to watch videos, access the internet, and do more tasks. basics.

The device makes calls over the mobile phone network, but this depends on inserting a SIM card with a valid phone line.

M7S Plus – Multilaser

Price: BRL 455*

Purchase

Multilaser M7S Plus Image: Disclosure

An economical Android operating system option from the Brazilian manufacturer Multilaser, the tablet has 7 inches (17.7 cm), 32 GB of internal storage and 1 GB of RAM memory, which helps in the ability to perform tasks on the device. It’s a simple device for simple actions: watching videos, surfing the internet, playing games that don’t demand much from your 1.5 GHz Quad Core processor.

Surface Pro 7 – Microsoft

Price: BRL 7,652*

Purchase

Surface Pro 7 Image: Twitter/Surface

Microsoft’s Surface line runs on the Windows operating system. It is a tablet with advanced configurations, which competes with the best laptops on the market: 12.3-inch (31.2 cm) full HD+ screen, with proprietary PixelSense technology, 8 GB of RAM memory, Quad-core processor Intel’s Core i5, 128GB of storage. It is an expensive device, recommended for professional use, that is well worth the investment.

iPad Pro – Apple

Price: BRL 6,663*

Purchase

Apple iPad Pro Image: Disclosure

Apple’s iPad Pro is technically unbeatable. beyond the screen full 11-inch (27.9 cm) HD+, with liquid retina technology (ultra-bright), the device has the brand new processor M1. The chip was developed by the company to deliver maximum performance in heavy tasks such as digital illustration, photo and video editing.

The storage capacity of this model is 128 GB, with 8 GB of RAM memory, which aids in performance. The device also comes with a set of powerful cameras and face recognition technology for security. The operating system is iPadOS.

iPad 8th Generation – Apple

Price: BRL 2,699*

Purchase

Apple iPad 8 Image: Disclosure

The 8th generation iPad is a tablet to please the most demanding consumers. It comes with a 10.2 inch (25.9 cm) full HD retina display, 32GB of storage and 3GB RAM memory, which aids in delivering performance.

The processor is the powerful A12 Bionic, which in previous years only integrated more advanced models. It is now available in the entry series as well. The operating system is iPadOS.

Apple News

Still no date set for the Brazilian market, Apple announced two new iPads during its annual event: a new 10.2-inch entry-level model and a new 8.3-inch iPad mini.

In Brazil, the new basic iPad will be sold in 64GB and 256GB versions, with Wi-Fi only or with support for the mobile internet network as well. Prices start at R$3,999 and can be as high as R$7,099, depending on configuration.

The new iPad mini will be sold with 64 GB or 256 GB, costing, respectively, R$ 6,199 and R$ 7,799 in models with Wi-Fi access only. With mobile connection, prices gain an additional R$ 1,600.

*Prices and list were checked on September 14, 2021 to update this article. They may vary over time.

