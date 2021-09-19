See what’s new to watch on Netflix this week

Netflix releases continue in full swing. Just this Friday (17) three new titles were made available on the streaming platform. In fact, until September 23, 12 new productions will be added to the catalogue.

One of the highlights goes to the third season of Sex Education. This time, Otis’ (Asa Butterfield) sex therapy begins to gain fame in the halls of the high school. And the new leadership needs to rein in the restless youth. The new episodes should reveal whether Maeve will start a relationship with Otis.

Another highlight is “Confessions of an Excluded Girl”. The plot tells the story of a 16-year-old girl who does not feel accepted at school or at home.

The production is Brazilian and her parents, unemployed, need to move from Barra da Tijuca to their grandparents’ house in Copacabana. Thus, the teenager is forced to start over at another school. In this new journey, she will try everything not to be bullied again and, who knows, to make friends and have a social life.

Another production deserves to be highlighted in the list of releases. Scripted and directed by Justin Simien, the fourth season of Cara Gente Branca promises a lot of nostalgia. Sam and Lionel reminisce about the epic last year in Winchester. Plus, the new episodes are loaded with nineties magic.

– 17/09 – The Father that Moves Mountains;

– 17/09 – BAC Nord: Under Pressure;

– 17/09 – Three Love Stories;

– 19/09 – Good Luck;

– 19/09 – The Empire (Do Besteirol) Strikes Back: Reboot;

– 21/09 – Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes Over;

– 22/09 – Confessions of an Excluded Girl;

– 22/09 – Intrusion;

– 22/09 – The Absence that We Will Be;

– 22/09 – The Most Dangerous Man in Europe;

– 23/09 – After All;

– 23/09 – Je Suis Karl.