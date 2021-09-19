‘She died crawling’, says brother who was waiting in the US for a Brazilian who couldn’t stand to cross the border with Mexico

RIO — The body of the Brazilian Lenilda Oliveira dos Santos, 49, was found at the end of a trail that was marked in the desert sand, in New Mexico, in the United States. The nursing technician died while trying to crawl towards a rock. The victim was a nursing technician who tried to enter the country illegally, in a group, but was left behind by her colleagues. She probably died of thirst and hunger.

Read: ‘Brazil is over’, says the brother of a Brazilian woman who, disillusioned, tried to emigrate to the US after separating

“We looked for a lawyer, who got in touch with the police there (Deming, a city in New Mexico). The police went to where she had sent the location, by cell phone, but Lenilda was not there. So they did a sweep of (a radius of) 5 miles. Her body was found towards a rock, she died crawling, there was a trail behind her. She was probably looking for a place to pull over and have shade – said the victim’s brother, Moizaniel Pereira de Oliveira, 46 years old.

Lenilda illegally crossed the border between Mexico and the United States. She was traveling with some acquaintances from Vale do Paraíso, in Rondônia, where she lived before trying the crossing. The group would also be with a “coyote”. During the walk, Lenilda began to become dehydrated and was unable to continue. She ended up abandoned by her colleagues and the “guide”.

Read: Daughter of former deputy who served sentence in Papuda is arrested by the PF in action against drug trafficking

While alone, Lenilda sent audios to the family. In the messages, she tried to show optimism and believed that her colleagues would come back for her, as promised. But his voice showed that it was weakened. “I’m hidden. Tell her to bring me some water, because I can’t stand thirsty,” he says in one of the messages.

‘It was too cowardly, they’re all from the Vale do Paradiso, they’re all well-known people. And now we don’t have information about them, but I think they managed to get into the United States. Despite this cruelty, they must be here (in the US). They were people walking through the same dreams. Will you let another’s dream die? What does it cost to help the other to dream together? – he said.

Lenilda Oliveira, 49, died trying to enter the US Photo: Reproduction

destination was Pittsburgh

Moizaniel lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a northeastern state. That was where Lenilda was headed. If she made it to Delming, New Mexico, she would take the bus to meet her brother.

Read: Police arrest merchant who tied up and assaulted quilombola people in Portalegre, RN

“She tried to get in illegally a while ago, was imprisoned for about three months in Arizona, and was deported. She stayed for about a month in Brazil and came back here. I always told her not to come like this, not to take chances, to wait for the consulate to open and get a visa. But when I found out, she was already in Mexico waiting to cross the border,” Moizaniel said.

Lenilda had already crossed the desert. In 2003, she, her ex-husband and Moizaniel entered the US illegally and stayed for nearly ten years, until they returned to Brazil. Moizaniel returned to North America in 2018 in search of work. This time, he was with his young son and immigration ended up authorizing his entry legally.

As Lenilda has no small child, she tried to repeat the journey through the desert. But 18 years after the first experience, the nursing technician no longer had the physique to withstand the desert heat.

Video: SC Police investigates PM who admits on video to being racist and threatens to beat a woman: ‘Macaca do c…’

– My wife and I work with house cleaning. She would come to work with us, but unfortunately her dream was dashed halfway through the trip,” said Moizaniel. “My sister didn’t deserve it, she was a nursing technician who helped save many lives during the pandemic,” she added.

Lenilda dos Santos, 49, died after crossing the border between Mexico and the US Photo: Reproduction

body transfer

Lenilda’s family now has to deal with the expenses to bring the nursing technician body to Brazil. The victim’s daughters went to social media to ask for help so they can afford it. A cow was created by them in order to raise money.

Moizaniel also reports having received donations from the Brazilian community that lives in the United States. He calculates the total amount he’ll need to ship the body at $15,000.

Read: Soldiers faint and denounce mistreatment in PM training in Acre: ‘Ask to leave’

— I don’t have any more tears, they’ve dried up from crying so much. So now I just work to pay for the expense and take the body to Brazil. So I occupy my head, so as not to get disoriented. And I also want to finish messing with paperwork soon, the longer it takes the more it hurts – he said.

GLOBO contacted Itamaraty to find out if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide any support to Lenilda’s family after the tragedy. In a statement, the folder said it was available, but reinforced that it has not yet been notified by the local authorities about the case of the Brazilian:

“Itamaraty’s consular network is available to provide all the necessary assistance, respecting current international treaties and local legislation. The Consulates General of Brazil in Houston and Los Angeles, as well as the Brazilian Embassy in Mexico, do not have so far been notified by local authorities about the case.

In the event of the death of a Brazilian citizen abroad, Brazilian consulates may provide general guidance to family members, support their contacts with local authorities and take care of the issuance of documents, such as the consular death certificate. The transfer of the mortal remains of Brazilians deceased abroad to Brazil is a family decision. There is no regulatory and budgetary provision for the payment of the transfer with public resources”.