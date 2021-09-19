‘She is strong. She is a lucid and intense woman’, says daughter-in-law about Glória Menezes

RIO – Nora de Glória Menezes, Mocita Fagundes published a post in her Instagram in honor of the actress this Saturday, 18. She commented that her husband, Tarcisio Filho, Tarcisinho, doesn’t let go of his mother. And he remembered what Tarcisinho said about Glória in his interview on Fantástico in August, right after the death of Tarcisio Meira, a victim of covid.
“To the dear ones who ask me about her – She is strong!” he wrote. She is a very lucid and intense woman. Tarcisinho in the interview with Fantástico said that. What she has to feel, she DOES feel. Tarcisinho and Maria Amélia are glued to their mother”.
Mocita published a photo in which he appears with Glória on the beach, right before the pandemic.
“This photo was taken by Tarcisinho, just before the pandemic broke out… he found us at the edge of the beach while we were on our walk. The light in the late afternoon was beautiful.”
After Tarcisio’s death, Glória Menezes settled in the apartment the family maintains in Rio de Janeiro to “get out of that environment in São Paulo, where the image of Tarcisio Meira is too present”, as Tadeu Lima, personal assistant at GLOBO, tells actress.
Glória follows a quiet routine with her offspring — Tarcísio Filho, the only child she had with Tarcísio Meira, and João Paulo Brito and Maria Amélia Brito, the result of her old relationship with Arnaldo Brito. The actress regularly walks on Barra da Tijuca beach, in the West Zone of Rio, walks around the condominium where she lives and eventually goes to the beauty salon. She doesn’t talk to anyone about the possibility of going back to work.
One of the most emblematic couples in the history of Brazilian TV, Tarcísio and Glória were the protagonists of the country’s first daily soap opera, “2-5499 — Ocupado”, on the extinct TV Excelsior, in 1963. In 1968, the two inaugurated the 8pm slot at Globe with “Blood and Sand”.
Gloria’s career began in 1959, at an amateur theater festival. In the same year, the actress made her TV debut in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, by Tupi. Tarcísio, on the other hand, started his work in theater in 1957 and migrated to TV in the mythical “Grande Teatro Tupi”. The station colleagues performed for the first time in 1961, in the teletheater “Uma Pires Camargo”, by Geraldo Vietri.
Glória’s last telenovela was “Totalmente mais”, in 2015. Tarcisio’s most recent telenovela was “Orgulho e passion”, from 2018.