‘She is strong. She is a lucid and intense woman’, says daughter-in-law about Glória Menezes

RIO – Nora de Glória Menezes, Mocita Fagundes published a post in her Instagram in honor of the actress this Saturday, 18. She commented that her husband, Tarcisio Filho, Tarcisinho, doesn’t let go of his mother. And he remembered what Tarcisinho said about Glória in his interview on Fantástico in August, right after the death of Tarcisio Meira, a victim of covid.





Couple in rehearsal in 2015, when celebrating 52 years of marriage Photo: Bárbara Lopes / Agência O Globo Married for over 50 years, Tarcísio and Glória met backstage at the play ‘As fetisheiras de Salem’, in the 60s Photo: Publicity Tarcísio Meira and Glória Menezes in the soap opera ‘O Homem que should die’, in 1971 Photo: Arquivo O Globo Tarcísio Meira and Glória Menezes in ‘O Semideus’, from a 1973 soap opera Photo: Reproduction The couple in the play ‘E continues alright’, in 1996 Photo: Guto Costa / Agência O Globo In 2005, in an interview with GLOBO, the couple spoke about their 38 years of telenovelas Photo: Carlos Ivan / Agência O Globo Tarcísio Meira and Glória Menezes participate in ‘Louco porelas’, in 2012 Photo: Renato Rocha Miranda / TV Globo Tarcisio and Gloria are parents of Tarcisio Filho. In the photo, the family celebrates the Extra Television Award in 2012 Photo: Urbano Erbiste / Urbano Erbiste / Extra Tarcísio Meira and Glória Menezes at the inauguration of the museum at Roberto Marinho’s house in April 2018 Photo: Marcos Ramos / Agência O Globo

“To the dear ones who ask me about her – She is strong!” he wrote. She is a very lucid and intense woman. Tarcisinho in the interview with Fantástico said that. What she has to feel, she DOES feel. Tarcisinho and Maria Amélia are glued to their mother”.

Mocita published a photo in which he appears with Glória on the beach, right before the pandemic.

“This photo was taken by Tarcisinho, just before the pandemic broke out… he found us at the edge of the beach while we were on our walk. The light in the late afternoon was beautiful.”

After Tarcisio’s death, Glória Menezes settled in the apartment the family maintains in Rio de Janeiro to “get out of that environment in São Paulo, where the image of Tarcisio Meira is too present”, as Tadeu Lima, personal assistant at GLOBO, tells actress.

Glória follows a quiet routine with her offspring — Tarcísio Filho, the only child she had with Tarcísio Meira, and João Paulo Brito and Maria Amélia Brito, the result of her old relationship with Arnaldo Brito. The actress regularly walks on Barra da Tijuca beach, in the West Zone of Rio, walks around the condominium where she lives and eventually goes to the beauty salon. She doesn’t talk to anyone about the possibility of going back to work.

One of the most emblematic couples in the history of Brazilian TV, Tarcísio and Glória were the protagonists of the country’s first daily soap opera, “2-5499 — Ocupado”, on the extinct TV Excelsior, in 1963. In 1968, the two inaugurated the 8pm slot at Globe with “Blood and Sand”.





Tarcísio Meira in the soap opera ‘Irmãos courage’, a TV Globo soap opera that premiered in 1970 and marked the Brazilian teledramaturgy Photo: Agência O Globo Tarcisio Meira as João Coragem Photo: Arquivo Nacional Tarcísio Meira in the film ‘The Age of Earth’, by Glauber Rocha, alongside Norma Bengell, in 1980 Photo: . Scene from the 1980 movie “The kiss on the asphalt”. Tarcísio Meira and Ney Latorraca in Bruno Barreto’s version of the play by Nelson Rodrigues Photo: . Tarcisio kisses Ney in the last scene of the film, controversial for the time Photo: Reproduction Tarcísio Meira and Betty Faria in the soap opera “Cavalo de Aço”, shown by Globo in 1973 Photo: Arquivo Walter Avancini, Tarcísio Meira and Glória Menezes, in 1984 Photo: Archive The actor in the role of the jagunço Hermógenes, in “Grande Sertão Veredas” (1985) Photo: Divulgação Tarcísio Meira in his latest play, ‘O Camareiro’, which earned him the Shell Award for best theater actor in 2016 Photo: . Tarcísio Meira and Kiko Mascarenhas on stage in the play “O Camareiro” Photo: Priscila Prade In a 1979 photo, the actor and Glória Menezes at the reception for Roger Moore, at the Intercontinental Hotel Photo: Wilson Alves / Agência O Globo Tarcísio Meira, Eva Wilma and Felipe Camargo in “Roda de Fogo” (1986), a novel written by Lauro César Muniz Photo: Reproduction Tarcísio in “Roda de Fogo”, soap opera by Lauro César Muniz, in which he played businessman Renato Villar (1986) Photo: TV Globo Almost equal: Tarcisio Meira and his son, Tarcisinho, in a rare record of the two actors together Photo: Tarcísio and cast of the play “Vagas for a fine girl” in 1975. In the photo, Glória Menezes, Ioná Magalhães and Renata Sorrah Photo: Anibal Philot / Agência O Globo Tarcisio during rehearsal of the soap opera “O semideus”, in 1974 Photo: Luis Paulo / Agência O Globo The actor and Vera Fischer in “Love, strange love”, in 1982 Photo: Archive The actor and Bruna Lomabrdi in “Roda de Fogo” in 1987 Photo: Adir Mera / Agência O Globo Tarcísio and Glória in their debut on Rede Globo, in the soap opera “Sangue e sand” Photo: Arquivo In the role of Jacinto in “O Velho Chico” in 2016 Photo: GShow Maria Zilda with Tarcisio in a scene from “Guerra dos Genders”, by Sílvio de Abreu Photo: Publicity Lídia Brondi, Vera Fischer and Tarcísio Meira in “The Giants” (1979) Photo: Archive Tarcísio Meira as Cyrano in the soap opera “Mirror Magic” (1987) Photo: Archive The actor and Glória Menezes: romantic couple in “Irmãos Coragem” (1970), by Janete Clair. Tarcisio played João Coragem Photo: Archive Tarcísio Meira and Glória Menezes in the soap opera ‘O Homem que should die’, in 1971 Photo: Arquivo O Globo Tarcisio Meira and Gloria Menezes in ‘O Semideus’, from a 1973 soap opera Photo: Reproduction Tarcisio in a scene from the miniseries “O Tempo eo Vento”, inspired by the work of Erico Verissimo Photo: Archive In 1998, in the recording of “Torre de Babel” Photo: Simone Marinho / Agência O Globo Tarcísio and Caco Ciocler in the miniseries “A Muralha” (2000) Photo: Nelson di Rago With Caio Blat, in a scene from “An angel fell from heaven” (2001) Photo: Cristiana Isidoro / Press Release Tarcísio and Thiago Lacerda in a scene for the new film “O Beijo do Vampiro” (2002) Photo: João Miguel Júnior / Agência O Globo The couple in the play ‘E continues alright’, in 1996 Photo: Guto Costa / Agência O Globo Helena Ranaldi, Tarcisio and Sônia Braga in the soap opera “Páginas da Vida”, in 2007 Photo: João Miguel Júnior / Agência O Globo

Gloria’s career began in 1959, at an amateur theater festival. In the same year, the actress made her TV debut in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, by Tupi. Tarcísio, on the other hand, started his work in theater in 1957 and migrated to TV in the mythical “Grande Teatro Tupi”. The station colleagues performed for the first time in 1961, in the teletheater “Uma Pires Camargo”, by Geraldo Vietri.

Glória’s last telenovela was “Totalmente mais”, in 2015. Tarcisio’s most recent telenovela was “Orgulho e passion”, from 2018.