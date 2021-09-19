“She’s strong”, says daughter-in-law about Glória Menezes after Tarcisio Meira’s death

daughter-in-law of Gloria Menezes, Mocita Faguntes, published a photo this Saturday (18th) with her mother-in-law. According to Tarcisinho’s wife, the photo was taken by her husband on a beach in Rio de Janeiro just before the start of the pandemic.

In the post, Mocita took the opportunity to tell followers about Glória Menezes, who was married to Tarcisio Meira for over 50 years. In August, the actor died, aged 85, of complications from Covid-19.

“She is strong! She is a very lucid and intense woman. Tarcisinho in the interview with Fantástico said that. What she has to feel, she DOES feel. Tarcisinho and Maria Amélia are glued to their mother. Me – I go away to film and I’m coming back… and so we’re going. With immense love in their hearts and united”, commented Mocita.

Glória Menezes and Tarcísio were hospitalized together in São Paulo after contracting Covid-19. The actor had complications and died on the 12th of August. The actress, on the other hand, had no serious symptoms and recovered well. She was discharged a few days after her husband’s death.

