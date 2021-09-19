Those who follow “Fazenda” know that the after-party is usually more lively than the ballad itself. And you also know that it is precisely at this time that PlayPlus cuts off the transmission. At dawn this Saturday (18), it could not be different.

Everyone in the stall was already in bed when Nego do Borel decided to get up and start throwing the objects from the barn against the wall. When the singer throws an aluminum bucket, Colorado – the illustrious resident of the stall – is startled. Solange asks what happened. The camera then cuts off and all you can hear is Nego cursing.