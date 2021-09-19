The mood heated up once and for all during the first party of “The Farm 13”. In addition to a lot of kissing on the mouth, there was still bullshit and situations that only happen on Record’s reality show. Just spy! The fervo started on Friday night (17), with a kiss between two peoas, pins aimed at the singer Borel, who lost a tooth during the ballad and ended the night dropping the barbs. A plateful for fans of the show who were longing for the fire in the hay.

Right away, in the first minutes of the party, Aline Mineiro and Fernanda Medrado stole the scene on the dance floor with a kiss with the tongue while Rich Melquiades and Liziane Gutierrez they were bothered by the scenes, as they defined it, set up by Nego do Borel at the party, which had a show of Kevin O Chris. That’s because we’re still in the first week of the attraction.

After the influencer arrives Sthefane Matos, winner of the magazine’s popular vote, Liziane had a crying fit when she felt excluded by the other pawns in the confinement. “Nobody likes me, buddy!”, she blurted, sobbing to Rico, who tried to calm her down. On the other hand, the ex-“On Vacation With Ex” returned to crying his eyes out about his argument with Solange Gomes, and debated the fact with Tati Breaks Shack, who held his partner’s ball.

With the intention of sending Nego do Borel to the first Roça of “A Fazenda”, Liziane did not leave the opportunity to criticize the funkeiro on the dance floor and accused him of making the famous “VT”, those pre-programmed scenes to call viewers’ attention.

“You are doing VT with Tati. Fuck you, I’m talking. You’re trying to pay off like a good boy to Tati. Nego, everyone is thinking this and I’m telling you. You didn’t need to meet Tati right now. Damn, you guys are funk”, he fired at the carioca, before giving PT in a few hours and abandoning the party because of the large amount of alcohol ingested.

But the night went on strong and steady for other inmates. The atmosphere warmed up between Aline and Medrado and the people exchanged hot kisses on the dance floor. Then the singer appeared saying that “Hidden what was from some people”. Well, now it’s all out in the open!

Another hot moment of the party was when Mileide Mihaile, Aline and Dayane Mello exchanged a triple peck on the dance floor of ‘The Farm 13″. But, from then on, the atmosphere weighed heavily among the participants of the attraction led by Adriane Galisteu.

THE TRIPLE KISS BETWEEN ALINE, MILEIDE AND DAYANE #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/Xv8syGICWX — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) September 18, 2021

After drinking a lot, Nego do Borel noticed that he had a hole between his teeth and realized that he lost one of them there. Toothless, the funkeiro avoided opening his mouth, but the cameras caught the artist with the “little window open”. he shocked Dynho Alves when showing the hole. “It was soft. I glued it with super bonder, but it’s ok. Peace and love, you see. Now I can’t really say that a wind is passing”, he reported, who, shortly thereafter, burst into tears.

Enough for the attendees to call him VTzeiro again at the party. In a conversation with MC Gui, Rico declared that Borel is a fake and promised to take him to the farm. “He’s making a scene. If I go to the farm, I’ll take this son of a bitch**. The problem is that he can become a farmer again because whoever goes to the fields can return to a farmer. This dick in the guy’s fake c* can come back a farmer“, shot.