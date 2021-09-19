Slovenia shuts up Poland and is a finalist for the European – Web Volleyball

The Arena Spodek, in Katowice, fell silent this Saturday. As a result, Slovenia beat Poland, the hosts and until then undefeated, by 3 sets to 1, partial 17-25, 32-30, 25-16 and 37-35, to become the first finalist in the European Championship and the passport to the 2022 World Cup in Russia was stamped.

Today’s game was a reunion of the European semifinal in 2019. On that occasion, in Ljubljana, another Slovenian party with a score of 3-1. In the 2015 and 2017 editions, the Poles were eliminated by the same rival. The emerging team led by Alberto Giuliani now waits for Serbia or Italy to try to seek, this Sunday, at 16:00, with Fox Sports 2, its first continental title.

In the first set, the Polish serve was the protagonist in several moments. There were five aces (two by Leon, one by Kochanowski, one by Kurek and one by Kaczmarek), including the end point. In addition to the direct points, the foundation was responsible for breaking the Slovenian pass, to the point that Alberto Giuliani changed Cebulj for Rok Mozic early on to try to change the panorama. In vain. Kurek finished with six points and an 83% attack hit, followed by Leon with five. The atmosphere in Katowice was that of an out-of-season carnival in Poland.

But the festive atmosphere, little by little, began to cool down. Slovenia has stabilized its passing line with Urnaut, Cebulj and Kovacic. The entry of Ropret in place of Vincic gave another rhythm to the attack, especially with Toncek Stern (seven points). And the blockade, which went blank in the initial partial, showed up. And that easy prey of the first set turned into a worthy opponent for the two-time world champions. Both teams had set points and wasted. At 30-30, Cebulj went to the loot and forced the trip. The referee scored the ball outside and he asked the bench about the marking. There was a moment of uncertainty before someone asked for the challenge. Ball inside by centimeters, enough for the TV to catch Cebulj releasing the verb to the coaching staff. Afterwards, another Slovenian point to declare the tie in the semi of the European.

What was seen in the third set was a total domination of the visitors. With confidence up and all fundamentals in place, Slovenia set the pace from start to finish. Vital Heynen, as usual, started to question refereeing, gesture, complain… With 4-10 on the scoreboard, the Belgian placed Semeniuk in place of captain Kubiak, another one who was already chatting with opponents, as well as erratic in passing and in the attack. The local public, aware of the moment of the teams on the court, followed the Slovenian turn in astonishment.

Heynen returned with Kubiak in the fourth set. And the uncontrolled hottie almost got into trouble with the score pointing 6 to 6, with a squabble with Urnaut. The atmosphere heated up, the fans got into the game and Poland found the fuel they needed to balance their actions. The home owners, more effective on the pass and with Drzyzga using the centrals, stayed in front of the scoreboard until the 23rd point. Kubiak had a counterattack to close at 25-23, but took a stub from Kozamernik. Slovenia turned with Stern, in a tech-revised attack, and then closed with Cebulj blocking Leon. But the challenge was used to resolve the question of whether to touch the network or not. There was the infraction and the 30-28 became 29-29.

The final blow to silence the Spodek Arena could have happened minutes later, again with the help of technology, this time with a long delay in definition. Urnaut attacked and there was a lot of doubt in the replay of a small deviation from Drzyzga’s big toe. The decision was on the ball, without deflection. The tension continued for a few more moves, until Stern closed at 37-35, with the Polish challenge not showing his invasion in the attack from the bottom.

Stern was even the top Slovenian scorer with 19 hits, followed by Cebulj with 17. Leon had 20 for the Poles.

After the disappointment at the Tokyo Olympics, Poland leaves something to be desired once again in the season. Slovenia, on the other hand, establishes itself, once and for all, on the list of the best teams today in men’s volleyball.