Soap opera summary at Monday 9, (20): João Lucas outsmarts Kelly and comes face to face with the Commander

In this Monday’s 20th chapter of the 9:00 pm soap opera ‘Empire’, Kelly (Lidi Lisboa) will be surprised by João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) and Du (Jossie Pessoa), at the door of Maria Isis’ building (Marina Ruy Barbosa) ), the beloved of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). Anyone who wants to watch the plot should tune into Globo at 9:30 pm Brasília time, right after ‘JN’.

Lucas and Du will be waiting for Kelly, who gets nervous, as she can’t tell anyone that the Commander is in Isis’ apartment. The problem is that the couple invents that Zé called them: “He told us to wait for you at the door, so when you arrive we’ll come up with you”. Kelly is embarrassed by the situation.

“He’s waiting for us,” says Du. Lucas tries to get around the situation: “If you lied, how would we know that my father is alive and that he’s at Isis’ house.” Kelly ends up falling into the conversation: “You must be right. How would you know if the Honorable One hadn’t talked to you.”

Batista is surprised by the arrival of Lucas and Du in the building, but Kelly tells him that “everything is in the plan”.

As soon as he arrives at the apartment, Kelly tells him he’s come to visit with her and Zé believes it’s Josué (Roberto Birindelli), whose name will be lashed out by the character of Alexandre Nero. “It’s not Joshua, father, it’s your son,” says Lucas, moved.

