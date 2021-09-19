Soap opera summary at Monday 9, (20): João Lucas outsmarts Kelly and comes face to face with the Commander

In this Monday’s 20th chapter of the 9:00 pm soap opera ‘Empire’, Kelly (Lidi Lisboa) will be surprised by João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) and Du (Jossie Pessoa), at the door of Maria Isis’ building (Marina Ruy Barbosa) ), the beloved of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero). Anyone who wants to watch the plot should tune into Globo at 9:30 pm Brasília time, right after ‘JN’.
Lucas and Du will be waiting for Kelly, who gets nervous, as she can’t tell anyone that the Commander is in Isis’ apartment. The problem is that the couple invents that Zé called them: “He told us to wait for you at the door, so when you arrive we’ll come up with you”. Kelly is embarrassed by the situation.
“He’s waiting for us,” says Du. Lucas tries to get around the situation: “If you lied, how would we know that my father is alive and that he’s at Isis’ house.” Kelly ends up falling into the conversation: “You must be right. How would you know if the Honorable One hadn’t talked to you.”
Batista is surprised by the arrival of Lucas and Du in the building, but Kelly tells him that “everything is in the plan”.
As soon as he arrives at the apartment, Kelly tells him he’s come to visit with her and Zé believes it’s Josué (Roberto Birindelli), whose name will be lashed out by the character of Alexandre Nero. “It’s not Joshua, father, it’s your son,” says Lucas, moved.
Chapter scene:
(Image: TV Globo)
Check out the summary of the chapter this Monday, 20:
Maria Marta despairs with the revelation of João Lucas. Cristina goes to Maria Isis’ apartment. Maria Marta tells João Lucas about the possibility that José Alfredo is alive. Cristina tells José Alfredo that Maria Marta wants to meet him. José Alfredo reveals to Cristina that Maurílio is not Sebastião Ferreira’s son and that he needs to find out who is behind Maurílio’s plan. João Lucas goes after Maria Isis to discover his father’s whereabouts. Téo Pereira proposes that Lorraine go to Silviano’s house.
Reginaldo and Jurema look for clues in Cora’s house, who arrives and finds them in her room. Jurema negotiates with Cora. Juju announces the three finalists in the contest. João Lucas puts Maria Isis against the wall. José Alfredo confesses to Cristina that he distrusts Maria Marta. José Pedro and Maria Clara conspire against Cristina. Du and João Lucas are waiting for an opening to enter Maria Isis’ building. Amanda invites Leonardo to join her in the Church. Helena asks Orville to open a bank account in Salvador’s name. João Lucas manages to convince Kelly to let him go up to Maria’s apartment.