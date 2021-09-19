Soy prices in Chicago soared this week. Since November is now the first month quoted, the closing of this Thursday (16) was US$ 12.96/bushel, against US$ 12.58 a week before. Even though the USDA supply and demand report, released on 9/10, confirmed an increase in US production and ending stocks for the 2021/22 crop, prices rose slightly. This is because, in addition to having already priced the increase in volumes, they only replaced what had already been projected two months before. So there was no big news.

Thus, the main information in the report was as follows, for the 2021/22 harvest:

1) US soybean production expected at 119 million tons;

2) US ending stocks at 5.04 million tons, against 4.21 million in the August report;

3) Average price in the year, for US soybean producers, now reduced to $12.90/bushel, against $13.70 in August;

4) Projected world soy production at 384.4 million tons, almost one million tons higher than that indicated in August;

5) World ending stocks projected at 98.9 million tons, with an increase of 2.8 million over August;

6) Projected production for Brazil at 144 million tons, while for Argentina it was 52 million;

7) Chinese soybean imports maintained at 101 million tons.

In parallel to this, the USDA confirmed that until September 12, the soybean crops in the USA, in the good to excellent stage, amounted to 57% of the total, remaining stable in relation to the previous week. Another 29% were regular and 14% between bad to very bad. Around 38% of the crops were dropping their leaves on that date, surpassing the historical average of 29%.

As for soy exports by the US, in the week ended 09/09, they reached 105,368 tonnes, remaining within market expectations. The 2021/22 trading year, which began on September 1, adds up to a total exported of only 135,722 tons, against more than two million tons in the same period of the previous year. On the demand side, the US government announced that China has resumed canceling US soybean shipments this past week. Much of this is due to the logistical problems faced by that country’s ports as a result of the passage of hurricane Ida.

In return, China would have bought 10 ships of soybeans from Brazil for shipment in October. Thus, the US would be losing part of its traditional export space this year, a fact that could further pressure down prices in Chicago. The Chinese are also buying soy in Argentina and Uruguay. This situation maintains the bad crushing margins in China, as South American soybeans, at this time, are more expensive than those of the USA, and, at the same time, allows us to speculate that total US soybean exports, for 2021/22, will come to be smaller than the 56.9 million tons initially projected.

It is worth noting that soybean meal sales in China, due to the local swine crisis, whereby producers are losing money with hogs, are back down, reaching around 2.5 million tons in the projection for September. (cf. Agroinvest) In turn, according to the National Association of Oilseed Processors of the USA, the local crushing of soybeans in August totaled 4.32 million tons, exceeding market expectations and also the volume of 4.22 million that occurred in July. Even so, compared to August 2020, the processed volume of soy was 3.8% lower.

And here in Brazil, driven mainly by the new devaluation of the Real which, at times, exceeded R$ 5.30 per dollar (on the morning of September 16, the Real was quoted at R$ 5.27/dollar), the soy prices rose again. The average in Rio Grande do Sul at the counter closed the week at R$ 157.89/bag, while in other national squares prices fluctuated between R$ 157.00 and R$ 163.00/bag.

With greater demand in Brazilian ports, given the Chinese behavior, premiums remained high (Paranaguá, for example, practiced US$ 2.15/bushel on 09/15), also helping to increase domestic prices. The trend of premiums, as the US recovers its logistics system at ports, is to retreat towards the end of the year. The record entry of the new South American soybean crop, starting in February, and the beginning of the US harvest in late September will also weigh on the record, which will reduce the cost of soybeans in that country. Thus, there would be no room for Brazilian premiums to continue rising.

However, it is also necessary to consider that the consumption of soy oil for biodiesel here in Brazil tends to decrease since, once again, the federal government has reduced the percentage of mixture to normal diesel. The calculation is that around 800,000 tons of oil will no longer be transformed into biodiesel in 2021. As a result, the total crushing of soybeans in Brazil tends to be smaller, raising the final grain stocks for 2022. Thus, the production of soybeans Soybean meal will also be lower, interrupting a sequence of industrial growth that had been in place since 2013. (cf. Agrinvest) In this context, for the year 2022 it will be necessary to pay close attention to the behavior of demand, especially from China, as it will guide the future of the awards in Brazil. Not forgetting that a record harvest of around 144 million tons is expected here. For the time being, price projections for producers in Rio Grande do Sul, for April/May, considering the full harvest and exchange rates around R$ 5.20, are for over-the-counter values ​​around R$ 130.00 to R$ 135.00/ bag.

That said, the commercialization of the Brazilian crop in 2020/21 reached 87% of the total until 03/09, below the historical average of 88.3% for the period. For the new crop, which is starting to be sown, 23.2% are already sold in advance, below 25% of the historical average and far below the 46.7% negotiated at this time, relative to the past crop. In volume, considering a final production of 144 million tons in the new harvest, what is already sold corresponds to only 33.49 million tons, against 63.96 million in the last harvest at this time. (cf. Datagro)