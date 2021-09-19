SpaceX capsule with the world’s 1st civilian crew returns to Earth this Saturday

The quartet of newly graduated citizen astronauts that make up the Spacex Inspiration4 mission are expected to land in the Atlantic outside of Florida this Saturday (18th), completing a three-day flight of the first all-civil crew ever launched into Earth orbit.

To prepare for atmospheric re-entry and return to Earth, the Spacex Crew Dragon vehicle completed two rocket “burns” on Friday to lower its altitude and align the capsule’s trajectory with the target landing site.

The Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, is scheduled to parachute into the sea around 8 pm GMT, according to Spacex, the private rocket company founded by Tesla Inc.

Spacex supplied the spacecraft, launched it from Florida and flew from the company’s suburban headquarters in Los Angeles.

The Inspiration4 team took off on Wednesday (15) from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral atop one of SpaceX’s two-stage reusable Falcon 9 rockets.

Within three hours the crew’s capsule had reached an orbital cruising altitude of just over 363 miles (585 km) – larger than the International Space Station or Hubble Space Telescope, and the farthest any human has flown from Earth since NASA’s Apollo Lunar Program ended in 1972.

It also marked the debut flight of Musk’s new space tourism business and a leap ahead of competitors by also offering rocket rides for customers willing to pay a small fortune to experience the joy of space flight and earn amateur astronaut wings.

The Inspiration4 team was led by Jared Isaacman, CEO of e-commerce company Shift4 Payments Inc, who took on the role of “mission commander.”

He had paid an undisclosed but allegedly huge sum – put by Time magazine at about $200 million – to fellow billionaire Musk for all four places aboard the Crew Dragon.

Isaacman was accompanied by three less affluent crew members he had selected – geoscientist and former NASA astronaut candidate Sian Proctor, 51, assistant physician and childhood bone cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, 29, and aerospace and data engineer Air Force veteran Chris Sembroski, 42.

Isaacman designed the flight primarily to raise awareness and donations to one of his favorite causes, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of the leading pediatric cancer centers in Memphis, Tennessee, where Arceneaux was a patient and now works.

Inspiration4’s crew played no role in the spacecraft’s flight, which was operated by ground flight crews and onboard guidance systems, although Isaacman and Proctor are both licensed pilots.

Spacex has already been ranked the most established company in the constellation of commercial rocket ventures, having launched numerous payloads and astronauts onto NASA’s space station.

Two rival operators, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc , and Blue Origin, have launched their own astrotourism services in recent months, with their respective founding execs, billionaires Richard Branson and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, each joining in with each other. to the ride.

These suborbital flights, lasting minutes, were short jumps compared to Inspiration’s three days in orbit.