SpaceX mission lands in the Atlantic Ocean after three days in Earth orbit | Innovation

VIDEOS : launch, rocket landing, space crew

: launch, rocket landing, space crew PHOTOS: the rocket ballet in the sky and the view to Earth

Dragon landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, cushioned by four parachutes. Minutes later, the capsule was removed from the water and placed on a maritime platform, until finally opening the cabin gates for the exit of the four crew members.

1 of 7 SpaceX Quest: Dragon Capsule being pulled from the sea — Photo: Reproduction SpaceX Quest: Dragon Capsule being pulled from the sea — Photo: Reproduction

2 of 7 Crew members wait to exit the SpaceX spacecraft after landing in the Atlantic Ocean — Photo: Reproduction Crew members wait to exit the SpaceX spacecraft after landing in the Atlantic Ocean — Photo: Reproduction

One by one, the travelers left the ship, supported by the SpaceX rescue team. The four went directly to a battery of medical tests on the platform itself.

3 of 7 Dr. Sian Proctor, pilot of the Inspiration4 mission, exiting the Dragon capsule — Photo: Reproduction Dr. Sian Proctor, pilot of the Inspiration4 mission, exiting the Dragon capsule — Photo: Reproduction

The Inspiration4 mission circled the Earth at 22 times the speed of sound. On the way back, the ship got rid of the “trunk”, as shown in the animation below, before turning 180 degrees to head for the descent route. Upon re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere, he deployed his parachutes.

See how SpaceX will land

The Inspiration4 journey is a landmark in space tourism for at least two reasons:

have the first civilian-only crew to reach Earth orbit – there is no professional astronaut on board;

– there is no professional astronaut on board; they are the humans who have gone further since the Apollo program, from NASA, which took man to the moon and was closed in the 70s.

No wonder Elon Musk, who is not part of the crew, was greeted by his “rivals”.

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson, who can be called a space tourism pioneer having just flown 2 months earlier, wrote: “Congratulations to Elon Musk and the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew on reaching orbit, another great moment for space exploration “.

Check out the best moments of SpaceX takeoff

That’s because, despite being the first, Branson’s flight, made in a mixed plane and rocket, did not reach Earth orbit, being called suborbital. The same happened to Jeff Bezos, in August, aboard the ship of his company Blue Origin.

If not the pioneer, Bezos scored because his crew was the first without professional astronauts. And also for having the youngest and the oldest person go into space.

But it is up to Musk’s company the feat of longer flight with civilians, which went beyond the distance of the Hubble telescope and the International Space Station (ISS), reaching a speed 22 times greater than that of sound, while the others did not spend even an hour in suborbital flights.

Orbital vs. suborbital flight: understand the differences

It is still necessary to win the last challenge, the successful return.

Famous for its controversies, SpaceX owner and electric car maker Tesla hasn’t given many mission statements so far, spending most of his time retweeting mission profile posts.

SpaceX Orbital Flight Crew Live From Space

Musk said he was honored to have wished the crew a safe trip at the takeoff site; on Thursday (16), he informed that he had spoken to the team no and that everything was going well. And, this Friday (17), he “apologies” because the team was eating cold pizza in space.

“I’m sorry it was cold. Next time, the (capsule) Dragon will have a food heater and free Wi-Fi,” joked the businessman.

Learn more about Inspiration4 in videos and infographics:

4 of 7 Learn more about the Inspiration4 mission, made possible by SpaceX — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/G1 Learn more about the Inspiration4 mission, made possible by SpaceX — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/G1

See what kids asked SpaceX flight crews

SpaceX Mission Crew Describes View From The Ship’s Dome

SpaceX Orbital Flight: Dome Provides 360° View of Space

SpaceX: 10 points about the company and its controversial founder, Elon Musk

5 of 7 Understand the difference between orbital flight and suborbital flight — Photo: G1 Understand the difference between orbital flight and suborbital flight — Photo: G1

6 of 7 Discover the details of the SpaceX spacecraft — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte G1 Get to know the details of the SpaceX spacecraft — Photo: Kayan Albertin/Arte G1