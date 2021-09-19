Tallest nation in the world is getting lower, research points out

The Netherlands is considered the tallest nation in the world, but its population is getting smaller, according to Dutch researchers.

Although height has increased over the past 100 years, the study showed that Dutch men born in 2001 were 1 centimeter (0.39 inches) shorter than those in 1980. For women, the difference was more pronounced with a difference of 1.4 centimeters (0.55 inches).

The 1980s generation may have been the tallest ever, benefiting from a huge increase in height.

Dutch men born in 1980 had an average height of 183.9 centimeters (6 feet) and 8.3 centimeters (3.27 inches) taller than those born in 1930. Women born in 1980 were also significantly taller, 170.7 centimeters (5.6 feet), compared to 165.4 centimeters (5.4 feet) for those born in 1930.

The study by Statistics Netherlands, the GGD municipal health service and the National Institute for Public Health, the RIVM, analyzed 719,000 Dutch people aged between 19 and 60 years who reported their height and used the mean height at 19 years as a reference.

The reason for the decrease in height is partly related to increased levels of immigration from lower population groups, according to the researchers. However, growth also slowed for individuals whose parents were born in the Netherlands and for those whose four grandparents were all born in the Netherlands.

Dutch men with no family migration history showed no increase in stature, while Dutch women without any family migration decreased in size.

However, the Dutch have distinguished themselves from the rest of the world for their height increases over the past 70 years, with the streets of the Netherlands showing a very different picture in 2020 compared to the early 1950s, according to researchers.

While about 3% of the 1930-34 generation were at least 190 centimeters (6.2 feet) tall, in 2020 over 20% were at least 190 centimeters and 7% were over 195 centimeters. In the 1950s, 42% of young men were less than 175 centimeters (5.7 ft) – but in 2020, that number was only 12%.

For the same generation of women, less than 2% of women from 1930-34 reached a height of 180 centimeters (5.9 feet). Among those born in 1980, however, nearly 10% were at least 180 centimeters tall.

The image is not uniform in the Netherlands, with big differences between the north and south of the country. Those from Limburg are the shortest, while the natives of Friesland are between 3 and 3.5 centimeters taller.

The researchers emphasized that the Dutch have not lost the title of tallest person in the world, and those born at the turn of the millennium still claim that status. They estimated that the generation of the late 1950s was the first to claim their fame.

For years, researchers have been trying to figure out why the Dutch are so tall — with studies suggesting this could be due to natural selection and taller people having more children, passing on their tall genes.

This year’s finding is not the first to suggest that growth is decreasing or that height is decreasing, with previous studies suggesting that this may be due to an increased focus on plant-based diets and the stabilization of “environmental factors that promote growth. growth”.

