Tatá Werneck surprises and reveals that he is living in an actor’s house

After the comments and even news on the web about the room that appears in the background in Instagram videos of Tata Werneck, the presenter decided to speak. On Twitter, the famous explained that she is currently not in her real home.

“I saw now that there are articles about Clara’s room. I’m in a house I rented from Marcelo Antony. The room belongs to his children. There’s even a picture frame for the children here”, explained the artist, who still joked: “We even say good morning and good night always”.

“This whole house belongs to Marcelo Antony. Clara passes by the picture frames EVERY day and says ‘no daddy’. Because she pointed out saying Dad and we had to explain that in the case it was Marcelo Antony”, said.

Afterwards, the followers sent questions and Tatá answered. “Is it still because of the roof that fell?”, wanted to know a fan. “IT’S”, confirmed the famous.

One person even rescued the story that Isabelle Drummond would have built a church in the backyard of a rented house. “Do you intend to have a church on Thursday?”, He asked. Fun, the global went off: “I was going to do a tattoo parlor.”

“I used to live in a rented apartment that couldn’t put a new painting on the wall, now having to leave the old paintings from the landlord is too much”, fired an internet user. “But he releases. I liked it“, informed Werneck.

For those who don’t know, Marcello Antony currently lives in Portugal with his family. In conversation with Quem, the actor has already talked about the presenter of Lady Night renting her house to live.

“Tata is crazy (laughs). She has two houses in the condominium where I live in Rio. When the pandemic came, Tata called me wanting to rent my house. Said my house wasn’t ready to receive anyone, but within a week she was there. My house is still there, she rented it with all the pictures”, said the famous.

I saw now that there are articles about the white one’s room – I’m in a house I rented from Marcelo Antony – the room belongs to his children. There’s even a picture frame for the children here 🙂 we even always say good morning and good night ❤️ — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) September 16, 2021

This whole house belongs to Marcelo Antony. Clara passes by the picture frames EVERY day and says “no daddy”. Because she pointed out saying Dad and we had to explain that in the case it was Marcelo Antony — Tata werneck (@Tatawerneck) September 16, 2021