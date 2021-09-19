Teenager admitted for “serious addiction” in ‘Fortnite’

One teenager was hospitalized for two months due to a “serious addiction” in ‘Fortnite‘, in the province of Castellón, Spain. According to information from the main newspapers in the country, the minor had to be hospitalized at a medical center after showing strong symptoms of addiction in the battle royale of great success of Epic Games.

The medical team of the Castellón Provincial Hospital, Jaume I University and the University General Hospital – who took care of the patient – ​​published a study on the case in Journal of Child and Youth Psychiatry. According to the analysis carried out, the young man (who did not have his identity or age revealed), presented “various symptoms of dependence and behavioral changes, starting to isolate himself, rejecting any social interaction, showing little interest in other activities, adopting a stubborn posture and persistence, changing your sleep rhythm and other situations”.

All symptoms were reported by the minor’s parents themselves throughout the study, which considers “the serious behavioral problems arising from abuse of the game ‘Fortnite'”. The dependency situation got worse when the adolescent began to demonstrate changes in basic daily activities, such as hygiene and sleep rhythm. All the factors together led the family to admit him to the hospital so that he could receive proper treatment.

. Image: Lenscap Photography / Shutterstock.com

The situation was recorded by health professionals as the first clinical case of ‘Fortnite’ addiction and game addiction in the world.

From trigger to addiction treatment

Also according to reports from the medical team, the teenager began to become addicted after the death of a family member. As a way to face the grief, the young man started to use the ‘Fortnite’ as an escape valve. For the published study, family members reported that the victim had a great academic performance, but since the beginning of 2021 “he started to miss classes due to addiction”. He was even changed classes.

Treatment for addiction lasted two months. The hospital staff adopted the so-called “multidisciplinary approach” as a healing procedure. Thus, intervention strategies were used, such as developing personal skills, establishing daily guidelines, managing contingencies and cognitive restructuring.

The boy’s father and mother were also part of the treatment that had a simple objective: to make the teenager be able to recognize the harm that the game was doing during the routine.

The results of the treatment, fortunately, had effects and showed a significant reduction in the time exposed to the game screen, and in technology in general, in addition to an improvement in the adolescent’s personal and social functioning. Currently, the young man is being treated at the Hospital Del Día to prevent relapses and allow him to progressively return to studies. The boy has also been doing activities to improve emotional balance and group communication skills.

Is ‘Fortnite’ capable of addicting anyone?

Yes. Also according to the study, the battle royale there are two important aspects that can cause addictions in players, especially those who are underage: deadlines to achieve the goals of the seasons and the lives live from gameplay about the game. In order to avoid addiction, doctors recommend restricting the use of devices used to play games, as well as implementing a surveillance of the screen time of children and teenagers with defined limits.

Another important measure is to encourage the practice of “other pleasurable activities”, such as family life and group tasks.

‘Fortnite‘ is available free for PC, Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and 5 (PS5), Nintendo Switch and smartphones (iOS and Android).

‘Fortnite’ Cubo: game is currently in Chapter 2 of Season 8 – which has several new features. Image: Epic Games/Disclosure

Source: the country and Information

