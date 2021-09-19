Tension and uncertainty: health professionals tell their daily lives at the height of the pandemic in Rondônia – Geral – Rondoniagora.com

General

Published on Sunday, September 19, 2021

At the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, health professionals worked tirelessly on the front lines to fight the virus in Brazil and worldwide. With the first case of the disease registered in the country, at the end of February 2020, most of them had no idea that they were about to live the most difficult moments of their careers, with a single objective: to save as many people as possible. Amidst the chaos that the world experienced, professionals experienced several scenes that marked the tragedy caused by Covid-19. Learn about the stories of four servers during the chaos of the pandemic.

Fear, anguish, impotence



Physiotherapist Elciane Martins Pinheiro, who worked on the front lines at the Regional Hospital in the municipality of Ariquemes and at the Porto Velho Campaign Hospital, says that she experienced moments of fear, anguish, crying, and a feeling of impotence. “These are feelings that only those who acted on the front line, fighting an unknown virus, know. It was terrifying to see this disease killing so many people. Each colleague who died, because of the virus, we were more afraid because it could be any one of us”, he said. The pandemic has worn out professionals with physical and mental fatigue. “Given all of this, I started to feel anxious, I couldn’t sleep and when I could, I dreamed that I was in the hospital. But everything passed, and little by little we adapted, and what made us happy was to rehabilitate young people, adults and especially to see the elderly in their 70s, 80s and 90s coming out of an intubation alive. That made us so happy”, says Elciane.

High demand and loss of many lives



Physician Evelynne Ferreira Borda worked in a Basic Health Unit, located in the Caladinho neighborhood, in the south of Porto Velho. She details that 2021 was a year of intense emotions, fears, fears, and often frustrations. “I remember a situation where I was treating a patient in the unit, where there is no adequate support for emergency situations. So we were in one afternoon with 24 patients and there were only two doctors. The unit was full of patients. On that day we had four or five emergency situations, dyspneic patients, desaturating, febrile, where we needed oxygen and we had only three O2 balloons”, recalls the doctor. She also says that on that same day, it was necessary to call a team from Samu to transfer patients to the emergency unit. “In addition, the patients who were waiting for consultation complained about the delay in the appointments, since we were with these critically ill patients. It was a busy afternoon, fearing that one of these patients would have a cardiorespiratory arrest, and we didn’t have much to do until the ambulance arrived for transport. Later, I learned that one of these patients died. I lost several patients in my coverage area to this terrible disease”, highlights Eveynne Ferreira.

Patient with down syndrome and another who asked for the anthem



Fabiola Gomes da Silva, nursing technician, also worked tirelessly on the front line at the Intensive Medical Care Unit (AMI). “One of the moments that shook me a lot was the death of a young man, 23 years old, who had Down syndrome and was obese. He was like a 4 year old. He had to be intubated, he was hospitalized for a few days, he did not resist and died. It was a patient that I became attached to, I took care of professionally, I learned the true meaning of caring for and giving to a person”, recalls Fabiola. Another important moment for the nursing technician was the intubation of an elderly woman. “She asked to hear a hymn, and to hold my hand. During the entire procedure that was being performed on her, I stayed hand in hand with her and felt the presence of God. I had to be strong, because at that moment the lady placed a lot of trust in me, but unfortunately she died”, says Fabiola Gomes.

Elderly woman intubated for 30 days in the ICU walked after cure



During the period in which she served on the front line, at the Covid ICU, nurse Kelly Cristiane da Silva also went through difficult times, and many of them were of great distress, like other professionals who struggled with all their strength to save lives. “One of the most memorable moments was the case of an elderly woman who spent more than 30 days in the ICU, several of them in a very serious condition, recovered and was discharged, and walked away, talking, recognizing all the family members and all the staff who helped with the your recovery”. Another moment, experienced by Kelly Cristiane, and which marked her career, was the admission of a friend to the ICU. “He had a cardiorespiratory arrest on the day of my shift. I did all the necessary procedures, with tears flowing from my eyes, I fought bravely as I always did with all my patients, but this one had a history of friendship, and unfortunately after 1 hour of maneuvers we lost him to the coronavirus”, he said.