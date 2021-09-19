The Portuguese commander took responsibility for himself, praised the defender a lot and says he counts on him for the rest of the season

Palmeiras had a great first half against the Chapecoense and has already finished the result in the first half. In the second stage, the team backed up a little and secured the 3 points. The demanding fans from Palmeira expected a better second time and expects the team to be focused and committed in the duel against Atlético-MG, this Tuesday (21), in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América.

Who keeps the coach’s confidence is Felipe Melo, even with the uncertain future within the São Paulo club. At the press conference, Abel Ferreira he highly praised the medallion and says he is counting on it for the rest of the season. The statement caught the attention of alviverdes fans on the internet.

“I think we’ve all talked about Felipe. I demand a lot from Felipe, playing or not. I want a captain who is active and present at all times, and who transmits positive energy and aggression to all the kids. He is an example of a competitor, he doesn’t lose a duel and helps to defend. That’s what our players have to realize. Danilo, Menino, Patrick de Paula, Veron, Dudu, Luiz Adriano… Everyone has to be inspired by his competitive attitude, especially defensively (…)“, he said.

The Portuguese continued talking about the importance from Felipe Melo, even when he’s on the bench. The defender’s leadership was always something remarkable inside the locker room, especially at Palmeiras, where he has so much morale with the group of players.

“I also count on Felipe when he can’t play. He hasn’t played games for several games. He is no longer 23 years old, he is 38 years old. He can’t run and give the intensity like Danilo or Zé Rafael, but he helps in other things. I really liked his attitude today, I hope he keeps infecting the group. this is what we need”, added.