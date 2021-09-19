the 5 reasons for Paraná Clube’s fall to Serie D

Photo: Robson Mafra/AGB

Before even taking the field soon, at 7pm, for the duel against Novorizontino, away from home, the Paraná Club já is relegated to Series D of the Brazilian Championship. This is because this Saturday morning (18th), São José beat the West by 1-0 and, thus, Tricolor can no longer reach the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the classification of group B of Serie C. It was the second relegation in less than ten months and below, some of the reasons that made the Paranist team leave the second division in 2020 to play the fourth division of national football in 2022.

1 – Choices of coaches

Paraná Clube bet on the idol Maurílio Silva in one of the most challenging years in its history. With a sharp drop in budget with the relegation to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, Tricolor, still under the pro tempore mandate of Sergio Molletta, believed that bringing a former player, who shone in the past, would solve all their problems.

In practice, this was not what happened. Paraná, even in face of the almost total reformulation of its squad, showed almost no evolution from one game to another. Maurílio Silva didn’t have the capacity that was expected, he couldn’t leave his place and suffered the elimination in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil, in the quarterfinals of the Paraná Championship and left Tricolor in the relegation zone of the C Series.

If all this were not enough, Maurílio Silva also helped to bring FDA Sports into the club. A mistaken partnership with a company with no credibility in the market, which brought players with dubious quality and still could not afford the payments agreed in the contract in the second month.

When Maurílio Silva was fired, Paraná Clube had the chance to take over the reins of the football department. In the composition of the decision process, Marcelo Guatura and Marcelo Nardi voted to hire coach Fernando Tonet. FDA Sports representatives wanted Silvio Criciúma. In the mining vote, Luiz Carlos Casagrande opted for Silvio Criciúma.

2 – Planning error

Faced with a relegation to Serie C, Paraná Clube, instead of stepping on the brakes and looking for alternatives in its base to compete in the Paraná Championship, was decisively on the market at the beginning of the year. He had to spend a low amount, but he started hiring players, under the command of football executive Moisés Von Ahn, betting that he would pass the stage in the Copa do Brasil.

Cianorte’s goal, towards the end of the game, and elimination in the Copa do Brasil, was a bucket of cold water in Tricolor’s pretensions, which had a payroll out of reality and, therefore, had to make layoffs even before of the dispute of Series C of the Brazilian Championship.

3- Football management

In the restructuring process and still under the command of Sergio Molletta, several committees were created to run the different areas of the club. The football committee was named after former directors from Paraná and who could provide the north that Paraná Clube needed to dispute the Series C of the Brazilian Championship. The main one was Ocimar Bolicenho, who got to be in front of some situations, but the main mistake was having put Marcelo Guatura to be soccer director. Besides them, Luis Pepper was one of the leaders of the committees.

Without the necessary knowledge and field experience, Guatura was a soccer director, but he didn’t show up on a daily basis. It entered with the mission to dry the sheet assembled at the beginning of the year and entered a collision course with Moisés Von Ahn. No less was expected than the departure of the football executive.

Paranist football was “abandoned” and the players felt it in the midst of a turbulent year that was already starting to delay salaries. Without a doubt, a better management of the football department was lacking, which had Luis Pimenta in charge with the departure of Sergio Molletta (he resigned for health reasons) and already with Luiz Carlos Casagrande as interim president, the situation got even worse.

Marcelo Nardi was hired by Paraná Clube to be the soccer executive. However, without having the training and experience that the position requires. Faced with the possible break with FDA Sports, the football department has become a time bomb. The squad needed reinforcements, but given all the problems, there were 45 days without any player arriving to try to avoid the worst, which was accomplished now, the relegation to Serie D of the Brazilian Championship.

4- Partnership with FDA Sports

It was then that two partnership proposals for Paraná Clube football emerged. The most attractive was that of FDA Sports. Company without credibility in the market, with share capital of only R$ 2 thousand, but willing to make a monthly contribution of R$ 400 thousand. Proposal approved almost unanimously by the Deliberative Council. Then began the martyrdom of the Tricolor in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Many players were brought in (39 signings in all since the start of the season). If the dubious quality of the athletes who arrived were not enough – few of them worked out –, members of the company were constantly at odds with people linked to the football department of Paraná Clube. When the entire department of the main area of ​​the club does not speak the same language, the result was that seen on the field.

Still under the command of Maurilio Silva, who helped bring FDA Sports, Paraná Clube was entering a path with no return in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. A partnership that paid only one month of the agreement, left the Tricolor in hand and with the relegation in Serie D of the Brazilian Championship confirmed.

5 – Financial difficulties

The chaotic financial situation that Paraná Clube has been going through in recent times is nothing new to anyone. Even so, choosing to partner with FDA Sports, as it were, without the necessary care, was an attempt to save the year. Since the beginning of 2021 the Tricolor has not been able to keep payments up to date.

The situation got even worse after FDA Sports, along with a Chinese company, warned that it would not be able to afford the agreed amounts. Worse than that was the lack of answers on the part of the board with the players, who felt literally abandoned amidst all the chaos that the club is experiencing. Marcelo Guatura, then football director, was increasingly missing from his daily routine. Arthur Ferreira, representative of FDA Sports, explained little and abandoned the boat. Marcelo Nardi, hired to be the football manager, could not bring necessary explanations to the Paranist cast.

For this reason and as a legitimate way to get noticed, the players went on strike one day, when they did not train in the week before the match against São José. Then, before the duel against Criciúma, in Vila Capanema, amid more promises not fulfilled, they threatened not to take the field, but, five minutes late, they not only played, but also beat Criciúma and kept their chances of staying alive for the final rounds at the time.