The Big Bang Theory: Actor nearly lost Howard’s role; understand!

The Big Bang Theory it’s still one of the most watched and loved series, even though it ended in season 12. And a large part of this success was achieved thanks to its charismatic characters, who starred in several important moments throughout its twelve years. However, the story might have been a little different if Simon Helberg, the actor who plays Howard, hadn’t listened to his agent.

In an interview for the podcast plot twist, Helberg stated that he was close to auditioning for the character. The reason was the successive failures to play characters similar to Howard: “I don’t want to lose what I have, I’ve done enough pilots that they didn’t go anywhere, and I played enough nerdy characters,” said Simon.

Howard was barely played by another actorSource: Disclosure / CBS

However, Helberg was persuaded by his agent to take the test. Well, the rest of this story everyone already knows: his character was a huge success and the actor even received $1 million per episode. In addition, of course, to boosting the career of Simon, whose next job will be the musical Annette, produced by Amazon Prime.

all seasons of The Big Bang Theory are available in Brazil via GloboPlay and on HBO Max.