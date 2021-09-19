“The boss liked what he saw”; Carille approves of performance, sees the quality of the game and is already rehearsing a new starter at Santos

The Santos commander tries to find solutions to put the team on track, but the difficulties are too great right now

Santos continues to oscillate in the season and increasingly looking at the bottom of the Brazilian Championship table. As was to be expected, Fábio Carille has found it difficult to put the team on track and the match against Ceará, at Castelão, was quite weak and the two teams did not come out of 0-0.

The offensive part of Alvinegro Praiano was almost null and the game had few emotions. The most curious move was in the penalty taken by Marinho: the shirt 11 slipped at the time of collection and kicked away. The forward and main player from Santos, is not living a good moment, but lacked luck in the bid. Now, the next commitment from Santos is against the Youth, only next Sunday (26), away from home.

The one who really pleased Coach Carille was Danilo Boza, who won a golden chance in the starting lineup, did well and gained morale with the new commander. In the internal evaluation, the defender was very praised for the safety he demonstrated on the field. Its game characteristics also excite the coaching staff.

The tendency is for the defender to earn more chances during the next games. On social networks, Santos fans also approved of the defender’s performance and believes he will continue to evolve this season. The worrying phase is, in fact, in the offensive part and this will need more intense work from the coach.

Santos’ team has a lot of difficulty in creating plays and ends up becoming a very bureaucratic football, inside or outside the home. With Diniz, the team had the same problems, but also conceded a lot of goals. Now Carille’s mission is to find solutions as quickly as possible.