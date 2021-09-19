The city that caught fire in just 15 minutes on the same day that Canada registered almost 50°C

Smoke in Lytton, Western Canada, the day after a fire that consumed most of the city on June 30, 2021

It only took 15 minutes for Lytton to burn down completely.

It was the end of June, summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and the small community in the State of British Columbia was already in the news across the country, registering the highest temperature ever seen in Canada: 49.6°C.

Resident Meriel Barber recalls how the weather was “too hot to describe”.

“I started getting out of bed at 4 am to do things outside the house because it was impossible to do them in the middle of the day,” she says.