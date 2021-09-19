The Farm: Nego do Borel gets excited and fights with pawns

The atmosphere was tense among the participants of “The Farm 13”, from Record TV, after the party at dawn this Sunday (19). The confusion started after Nego do Borel gave a peck and tried to kiss Dayane Mello.

After denying the kiss, the model complained about the lack of freedom within the reality show. “Can’t this, can’t that? Send me away. I don’t care about a million and a half, I want to be free,” Dayane said.

Mussunzinho, who was trying to sleep, was bothered by the noise and called the attention of pedestrians. In the sequence, Borel was elated: “Oh, calm down bro, calm down, partner. I’m having a chat on mine here. I’m calming her down here, the girl’s nervous, ok, what am I going to do?”.

Shortly thereafter, the singer got up, tried to get out of the bay, failed and threw a bucket in Dayane’s direction. The noise made everyone wake up. “It’s been there, my brother,” said Victor Pecoraro.

“No, no, don’t be calm, sleep there,” Borel replied. Annoyed with the situation, Dynho Alves got up and almost went over to his colleague.

“I’m going to discipline this p**** here. Who are you, crazy? Are you taking it off, boy? Who do you think you’re talking to here?”, Dynho shouted to Borel. The singer also kicked the door and had to be held by Victor and Mussunzinho.

“Aren’t you talking to kids, oh boy? Everyone here is fed up with you”, continued Dynho.

