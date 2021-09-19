The new iPad Mini showed me that I want a small tablet, not a folding phone

On Tuesday (14), Apple’s new products were launched, including the new iPad Mini 6, which is reminiscent of Microsoft’s original Duo — which will even present its so-called Surface Duo 2 next week.

The new Mini looks like the original Duo when it’s folded from the middle to the back — but prettier.

For those who don’t remember: Surface Duo is a unique Android phone with two monitors separated by a hinge. It’s not a folding phone with an external display that when opened reveals a giant flexible screen, but rather a book-like phone that opens to show two separate screens.

The product was not visually beautiful — it was strange, closed it looks like a paper notepad. So it is to be expected that the Duo 2 will be categorized as a tablet, not a smartphone.

ideal size

The iPad Mini 6 draws attention because it seems to be the ideal size for a tablet that you use frequently in everyday life. It has an 8.3-inch OLED screen with 500 nits of brightness, so the user can see the screen contents in sunlight, outdoors.

Apple removed the home button that was used with the Touch ID at the bottom and moved the fingerprint sensor to the side of the device, preserving screen space. It also has smaller bezels, which offers a lot of screen space, as well as having a great thickness to hold with the thumb, in case the user only needs to use one hand to hold the tablet.

Despite the increase in screen size, the iPad Mini remains Apple’s smallest tablet.

The original Surface Duo is a little more compact. When open as a tablet, the Duo has an 8.1-inch screen measuring about 5.7 inches by 7.4 inches. It’s just lighter than the iPad Mini. The Duo also has a built-in cradle of sorts, so you don’t need a case to support it — unlike the iPod that needs an extra accessory.

Tablets also need good cameras

Apple has improved the camera features on the iPad Mini 6 so you can use it to take pictures without having to pick up your smartphone.

The big news is an ultra-wide 12 megapixel camera, which supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which has a special focus to fit people into the camera frame. After all, there’s nothing worse than a virtual family reunion without seeing everyone present.

One of the downsides to using the original Surface Duo was its heavy, low-performance camera. Microsoft placed it in the corner of the device, just above the screen on the right side, so that the user could both vertically and horizontally make calls. This would be ideal on the iPad, where the camera is still placed on the left side when used in portrait position does not do well.

But the Duo’s camera itself wasn’t worth using for photos. You would have to open the camera app in selfie mode and then rotate the device to use the Duo’s average 11 MP camera, which doesn’t have a good resolution in low light environments.

The expectation is that the Surface Duo 2 will be equipped with better lenses — rumors point to an external device with triple camera system with telephoto and ultra-wide angle camera.

Better productivity features

Apple tweaked the Pad Mini 6 to make it a more capable device. It now has a USB-C port at the bottom instead of the usual Lightning connector. The tablet can also charge faster than before, and conveniently connect to other devices, such as cameras, for photo editing and so on.

But one of the reasons that can lead you to choose the Mini instead of something cheaper from an Android manufacturer, is the support for the Apple Pencil (pen).

You can use the Apple pen in apps like Procreate (digital painting app) to draw on iPad Mini. The new Mini also runs on Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, which paired with Apple’s iPadOS 15 should make it a powerful device optimized for multitasking.

The appeal of the first-generation Surface Duo was how much work it could do with its dual screens. In the Gizmodo review, we highlighted the multitasking and gesture features that made it easier to work between the two screens.

This is where Duo 2 could have an edge, as long as Microsoft and Google are still working together on app optimization — recently Microsoft talked about the possible ending of Android app support for Chrome OS, it makes us wonder what otherwise, but you never know!

Microsoft’s biggest mistake with the original Duo was categorizing it as an Android phone and cutting corners to make it work as such. The Duo is not a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, (a phone that also opens and closes like a book), possibly Microsoft would have more success positioning it as a tablet.

Rumors of the Surface Duo 2 indicate that the next device will have a larger screen than the iPad Mini 6. It could have 5.8-inch dual screens, which would make it the size of some professional-grade tablets on the market when opened. But it doesn’t seem likely that the Duo 2 will be a tablet rather than a phone, with a trio of external cameras that are expected to add a protective camera to the device’s body.

Another comment is that the second generation Duo will come with Android 11 — but is it worth it? Since Android 12 is coming and who knows how long Microsoft will take the latest version of Android for your device.