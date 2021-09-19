The number of cases of Delta variant infection in Alagoas rises to twelve

A special epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health shows that Alagoas has already registered twelve cases of infection by the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The state – which until the beginning of this month had five records – appears as the third with the highest number in the Northeast region, only behind Paraíba with 127 and Ceará with 122.

In total, 361 were identified infected with variants of the coronavirus in Alagoas, most of the Gamma type with 348, plus one of the Alpha. According to the MS bulletin, Pernambuco registers 34 cases, followed by Maranhão with seven, Bahia has three as well as Rio Grande do Norte. In Piauí and Sergipe none have been confirmed so far.

From January 3 to September 11, 2021, when Epidemiological Week (SE) 36 ended, 24.1 thousand Covid-19 case records were observed by the attention and/or concern (VOC) variants and their respective sublines. Four of them (0.01%) from VOC Beta (São Paulo and Bahia); 4,309 (17.82%) of the Delta type (and its sublines), identified in 24 states; 453 (1.87%) from VOC Alpha in 18 states and 19.4 thousand (80.30%) from Gamma (and its sublines) in all Brazilian states.

The Ministry of Health clarifies that Sars-Cov-2, like other viruses, undergoes expected mutations and, in order to assess genomic characterization, in the MS respiratory virus laboratory surveillance network, there is a flow of sending it to reference laboratories.

Until the beginning of this month, the State Department of Health (Sesau) had found the Delta variant in Maceió, Marechal Deodoro and Palmeira dos Índios.

Regarding the identification of cases of the Delta Attention and/or Concern (VOC) variant, 4.3 thousand records were observed in the country, of which 4.8% (207) are imported cases, from places with circulation or of cases that had a link with someone who was in that area of ​​circulation; 78.2% (3,370) without a link to the circulation area; 14.9% (640) are cases with an epidemiological investigation in progress and 2.1% (92) with no possibility of link information.

VOC Alfa has already been notified in 193 countries; Beta in 142 countries; Range in 96 countries and VOC Delta registered in 180 countries.