The Pope: synodality is not a slogan, it essentially means “walking together”

Speaking this Saturday morning in the Paul VI Room of the Diocese of Rome, Pope Francis gave strong encouragement to follow the voice of the Holy Spirit who knows no borders, to listen to everyone who belongs to the one People of God and also to those who live outside the community. Synodality is not a slogan, it essentially means “walking together”

Adriana Masotti – Vatican City

Pope Francis entered the Paul VI Room shortly after 11:00 am. Participants in the symposium of the Church of Rome, which thus begins the diocesan phase of the synodal journey, awaited the Pope as they prayed, sang, listened to the Word of God and the testimonies of two parishes that together created a network of friendship and solidarity in their territory. To welcome Francis, the Vicar of Rome, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, who with a few but affectionate words congratulated the Pope on finding him in good health and expressing the joy of being able to have him again among them.

Synodality is walking together

“Having ears, listening, is the first commitment. It is a question of listening to the voice of God, perceiving his presence”. In his speech, Pope Francis indicates what is the first commitment to a synodal process thought “as a dynamism of reciprocal listening, conducted at all levels of the Church, involving all the people of God”, in listening to the Holy Spirit.

And it explains what it means to listen, what synodality means, that is, “walking together”. of “God’s people”, and of the sensum fidei of Tradition and the need for the Church to be in constant motion.

First of all, Pope Francis wants to resolve any possible doubt about that “walking together” that the word ‘synod’ means.

The theme of synodality is not the chapter of an ecclesiology treatise, much less a fashion, a slogan or a new term to be used or used in our meetings. Not! Synodality expresses the nature of the Church, its form, its style, its mission. And that is why we speak of the Synodal Church, avoiding, however, considering it to be one title among others, a way of thinking about it that foresees alternatives. I don’t say this based on a theological opinion, not even as a personal thought, but following what we might consider the first and most important “handbook” of ecclesiology, which is the book of the Acts of the Apostles.

The example of the apostles Peter and Paul

This book, the Pope continues, is the story of a journey where “all are protagonists”, in which the ministries were at the service and “authority was born from listening to the voice of God and of people”. A story that “expresses a continual inner restlessness.” The Pope then takes into account the figures of Peter and Paul, two very different personalities. About them, it says:

Pedro and Paulo are not just two people with their own character, they are visions inserted in horizons greater than themselves, capable of rethinking what happens, witnesses of an impulse that puts them in crisis, that impels them to dare, ask, question, make mistakes and learn from mistakes, especially having hope despite the difficulties. They are disciples of the Holy Spirit, who makes them discover the geography of divine salvation, opening doors and windows, breaking down walls, breaking chains, freeing borders. So it may be necessary to leave, change direction, overcome convictions that block and prevent us from walking together.

Two episodes that Pope Francis refers to when talking about the action of the Holy Spirit in the early Church: the first is Peter’s encounter with Cornelius, a Roman official sympathetic to Judaism, but who “was still not enough to be fully Jewish or Christian : no religious customs would have allowed him to pass.” But God had heard his prayers.

The meeting between Peter and Cornelius solved a problem, favored the decision to feel free to preach directly to the pagans, in the conviction – in Peter’s words – “that God makes no distinction between persons”. In the name of God you cannot discriminate. And you see, we cannot understand “Catholicity” without referring to this large and hospitable field, which never sets the boundaries. Being Church is a way to enter this breadth of God.

Don’t be afraid of debate

The Pope notes that today too there can be debates between different thoughts and even confrontations, but that this should not cause fear and cites the second episode referring to Paul and Barnabas, sent to Jerusalem to resolve the issue even for the pagans, who did not observe the Law, there could be salvation.

It was not easy: the positions seemed irreconcilable, they were discussed at length. It was about recognizing the freedom of action of God and that there were no obstacles that could prevent them from reaching the hearts of people, whatever their condition of origin, moral or religious. Unlocking the situation was the adherence to the evidence that ‘God, who knows hearts’, He himself supported the cause in favor of the possibility that the pagans could be admitted to salvation, ‘giving them also the Holy Spirit, like us ‘.

God’s unconditional love

The Pope focuses on the words “The Holy Spirit and us” to say that the Church is, as the Gentile Lumen, “the sign and instrument of intimate union with God and of the unity of the whole human race”, even though there is always the temptation to go it alone.

In this sentence, which gathers the testimony of the Council of Jerusalem, there is the denial of those who insist on taking God’s place, intending to mold the Church from their own cultural and historical convictions, forcing it to armed borders, to incriminating customs, to spiritualities that blaspheme the gratuitousness of God’s involving action. When the Church bears witness, in words and deeds, to God’s unconditional love, to his wide hospitality, she truly expresses her own catholicity. And it is driven, internally and externally, to cross spaces and times.

There will always be arguments, warns Francisco, but solutions must be sought “by giving the word to God”. Tradition, he says, “is a fermented mass, a fermenting reality where we can recognize growth.”

The horizontality of the Church

Pope Francis then returns to the synodal process and emphasizes the importance of the diocesan phase “because it listens to all the baptized, subject to the infallible sensus fidei infallible in believing”. And he reveals that “there are many resistances to overcoming the image of a rigidly distinct Church between leaders and subordinates”, while “walking together discovers horizontality and not verticality as a line”. O sensus fidei, he stresses, confers on everyone “the dignity of the prophetic role of Jesus Christ, in order to be able to discern the paths of the Gospel in the present”. And he explains that there are two dimensions that contribute to this talent: a personal one and a community one. There is not sensum fidei, he says, if there is no feeling with the Church:

The exercise of the sensus fidei cannot be reduced to communicating and comparing opinions we may have on this or that subject, that single aspect of doctrine, or that rule of discipline. And the idea of ​​distinguishing majorities and minorities could not prevail. How many times has “waste” become “cornerstone”, “far” has become “near”. The marginalized, the poor, the desperate were chosen as the sacrament of Christ.

The gift of being part of God’s people

It is necessary to feel part of “a single great people recipient of the divine promises”, continues the Pope, who specifies that even on the concept of “people of God” “there may be rigid and antagonistic hermeneutics” linked to a concept of election, corrected by the prophets.

It is not a privilege, but a gift that someone receives for everyone, that we receive for others, a responsibility. The responsibility to witness with deeds and not just words to the wonders of God which, if known, help people to discover his existence and to accept his salvation. The universal saving will of God is offered to history, to all humanity through the incarnation of the Son, so that all, through the mediation of the Church, may become his sons and brothers and sisters to one another.

There is a “universal reconciliation between God and humanity”, the Pope says, and the Church “must feel connected to this universal election and, therefore, fulfill its mission”. This is the spirit of fratelli tutti, he also says and warns: “there may be a ‘nose without citizenship’, but no less effective”, because the Holy Spirit knows no limits.

If the parish is everyone’s home in the neighborhood, not an exclusive club, I recommend it: leave the doors and windows open, don’t limit yourself to taking into account only those who attend or think like you. Allow everyone to come in… Allow yourself to go out to meet and let yourself be questioned, let their questions be yours, let them walk together: Spirit will lead you. Do not be afraid to enter into dialogue and let yourself be involved in dialogue: it is the dialogue of salvation.

don’t leave anyone behind

Finally, Pope Francis addresses words of encouragement to the Church of Rome, inviting it to prepare for surprises and assuring it that the Spirit “will always make his voice heard” and also correct any errors: “Listen. o, listening to you. Don’t leave anyone out or behind.” And he concludes: it will do the Diocese of Rome and the whole Church good to rediscover “being a people that wants to walk together, among us and with humanity”.