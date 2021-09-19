The PS-MGF plane arrives in Brazil for Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos

Airbus A320 with PS-MGF registration – Image: Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos





After following on Friday, 17th, the beginning of the transfer of another plane from Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos to Brazil, the aircraft arrived in the country on Saturday, 18th afternoon, after stops at two airports along the way.

The Airbus A320, which in Brazil will soon be registered under the registration PS-MGF, departed Athens, Greece, at around 8:30 am (GMT) on Friday, made a stopover in the middle of the day in Marrakesh, Morocco, and then left for the second stop at Ilha do Sal, in Cape Verde, where it arrived at the end of the day.

After an overnight stay, the A320 took off at around 9:00 am on Saturday to cross the Atlantic Ocean, finally landing in São José dos Campos (SP) at 4:40 pm.

The PS-MGF after arriving in São José dos Campos – Image: Diego Rhamon





The path of the first two steps – Image: RadarBox

The step to Brazil – Image: RadarBox

As seen in the images above, ITA’s new Airbus A320 already arrives with the Brazilian airline’s paint job. Now, the aircraft will undergo an import, nationalization and internal reconfiguration process for 162 seats, before joining the other five jets of the same model that are already in commercial services by the company.

This aircraft was manufactured in 2009 and delivered to the Greek company Olympic Air, in which it operated until it became the Greek Aegean Airlines in 2013. In early 2021, it was withdrawn from service.

According to Itapemirim, the new Airbus A320 should go into operation by mid-October, allowing the company to increase the frequency of flights to the 13 cities in which it already operates: São Paulo-Guarulhos (SP), Rio de Janeiro-Galeão (RJ) ), Belo Horizonte-Confins (MG), Brasília (DF), Curitiba (PR), Florianópolis (SC), Porto Alegre (RS), Salvador (BA), Porto Seguro (BA), Maceió (AL), Recife (PE ), Fortaleza (CE) and Natal (RN).





In addition to these six A320s in Brazil, we remind you that an Airbus A319 was also recently seen abroad, but already painted in the company’s colors (click here to review the images).