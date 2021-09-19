The second copy of the largest Boeing 737 ever made in history takes off

Boeing 737 MAX-10 – Image: Boeing





Last Wednesday, September 15, the second prototype of the biggest model in the entire history of the 737 family, the Boeing 737 MAX-10, made its first takeoff, heading for a battery of tests from the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington State, United States.

According to data from the RadarBox platform, the N27752 aircraft with serial number 66123/7705 took off from Renton Municipal Airport, which is adjacent to the Boeing factory where the MAX was built, at 19:44 UTC bound for the headquarters of the company in Seattle.

Although the distance between the two locations is approximately 8 kilometers, the aircraft took off and carried out a flight of about two and a half hours over part of the state, until landing at 22:11 UTC at the American’s headquarters.

Image: RadarBox





The aircraft joins the first MAX 10, which made its maiden flight in June this year, for comprehensive testing of the aircraft. Boeing works closely with regulatory agencies to certify the plane before it enters into service, scheduled for 2023.

The second aircraft that is now entering testing phases for its certification will be delivered later to United Airlines, which holds the title of largest operator of the model in question, with 100 orders. The Brazilian company Gol also has an order for 30 aircraft for the largest Boeing 737 ever produced, with an expected arrival in 2024.

The 737-10 is 43.8 meters long, compared to 42.2 meters for the 737 MAX-9, and can carry up to 230 passengers. It also incorporates environmental improvements, cutting carbon emissions by 14% and reducing noise by 50%, compared to the current 737NG (Next-Generation).





