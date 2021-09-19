The widower of Paulo Gustavo pays a beautiful tribute to Déa Lúcia: ”Thank you for existing”

Thales Bretas celebrated the 74th birthday of Paulo Gustavo’s mother with a beautiful tribute

Thales Bretas (33) used social media to pay a beautiful tribute to her mother-in-law, owner Dea Lucia.

This Friday, the 17th, the mother of FORclass Gustavo (1978 – 2021), completed 74 years of life, and to celebrate this special date, the father of Romeo and Gael, two years old, tore up praise for the birthday girl of the day and thanked them for their beautiful family.

“Today was all hers, grandma @dealucia66 !! A strong, loving, fair, fun woman who makes noise wherever she goes! I wish your new year to be very bright, that your paths are lightly opened, that keep gathering strength to overcome what we’ve been through and joy in the small things in life, in everyday life, and in the big ones as well, as with daughter @juamaral00 and grandchildren Romeu and Gael” said Thales.

He completed the honor by declaring himself to Dona Déa Lúcia. “Much love, always count on my support and affection! I love you. Thank you for existing and for having given me everything that I experienced most beautiful, which was our family”, he finished.

This morning, Paulo Gustavo’s mother participated in a special breakfast at Mais Você, with Ana Maria Braga (72), and confessed to the presenter that he would not celebrate the date. “[…] Can’t celebrate. I’m having lunch with my son-in-law Thales [Bretas], children come here, my sister. It’s just, that’ll be it.”

Check out Thales Bretas’ tribute to Déa Lúcia:





