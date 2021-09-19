THQ Nordic Anniversary: ​​Titan Quest and Jagged Alliance are free on Steam

Games can be redeemed until September 23

THE THQ Nordic is turning 10 years old and is giving a gift to users of steam with two company games, Titan Quest Anniversary Editionhuh Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition, the redemption can be done through the games page on the steam or by the service application itself. The games will be free until the 23rd of September, at 2 pm Brasília time.

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition is the updated version in celebration of 10 years of the classic released in 2006, this version merges the titles Titan Quest and Titan Quest Immortal Throneé in one game, is an action RPG that features multiplayer, it is very well rated by players and by the specialized media.

You can go to the game page by clicking here.



Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition is a turn-based RPG originally released in 1994, the Gold edition includes Jagged Alliance and the Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games expansion.

You can go to the game page by clicking here.

As they are older games, especially Jagged Alliance, they will probably perform well on most computers, but if you still have a slightly older machine or are curious about the requirements for playing both games, check it out below.

Requirements to Run Titan Quest Anniversary Edition



Minimums

Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 32 or 64 bit

Processor: 2.0GHz CPU

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics card: 128 MB NVIDIA GeForce 6800 series or ATI Radeon X800 series or equivalent

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Disk space: Requires 5GB of free space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended

Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 /10 32 or 64 bit

Processor: 3.0 GHz Dual or Quad Core CPU

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics card: 256MB NVIDIA or AMD card

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Disk space: Requires 5GB of free space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Minimum requirements to run Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition

Operating System: Windows XP /Vista/7

Processor: 1GHz

Memory: 16 MB RAM

Graphics card: 3D graphics card compatible

DirectX: Version 7.0

Disk space: Requires 1200 MB of free space

Finally, taking advantage of the festivities, the company announced the development of Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, sequel to the classic released in the 90s, the game will be released for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA, you can check out the game trailer by clicking here.

In the free games wave, you can also redeem two other games until the 23rd of September, in this case on Epic Games Store, Speed ​​Brawl and Tharsis are being offered by the platform’s owner.

