Timemania 1690 is worth R$1.8 million in today’s draw; how to bet

An estimated prize of R$1.8 million will be drawn today (18), for the bet that hits the seven tens in the contest number 1690 of Timemania. A team of the heart will also be awarded at the event.

The previous draw, held on September 16, ended with no one hitting the seven dozen (09-15-30-32-40-45-68). Because of that, the prize money has accumulated. The winning team at the time was: DESPORTIVA /ES.

How do I enter the next Timemania drawing?

You need to place a bet of ten numbers, plus the team of the heart, at the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. Each contest draws seven numbers and a team of hearts. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Timemania?

There is only one way of betting: 10 numbers and the team of the heart. For this you pay R$3.00.

And what are my chances of winning at Timemania?

As there is only one way to bet, the chance of taking the top prize, with seven hits, is one in 26,472,637. To match six numbers, the chance is one in 216,103. The heart team is easier: one in 80.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.