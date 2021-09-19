To guarantee access, Cruises can only lose 11 more points in Series B

Luxembourg improved the Cruzeiro team, which continues to dream of access (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Despite the complicated scenario, the cruise dream of the access still this season. THE Fox it gave clues that you really aim at the success in that goal. THE invincibility 11 games and the change of mind on the field they renewed the hopes of the fans. O draw like worker (1 to 1), at Arena do Jacar, however, the situation worsened team’s.

Based on Series B 2020, O mining team you can only lose more 11 points in the 14 rounds remainder of the tournament. Last year, the Cuiab it was the 4th place with 61 points. To reach this score, the Cruise, today with 30 points, need more 31 of the 42 that will compete. O celestial enjoyment needs to be from 73.80%, bigger than the leader Coritiba that has 66.70%.

In other words, if they lose three more games and tie another, Cruzeiro will need to win all the other 10 games to reach 61 points.

Chances of access

According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, a team with 61 points has an 88.16% chance of guaranteeing access. In the last five seasons, the 4th place score has ranged between 60 (Gois in 2018) and 64 (Paran in 2017).

Also according to UFMG, a team with 60 points has a 76.22% chance of going up, but if you add 64 points the probability hits 99.43%.

Last year there was no team with 30 points at the end of the 24th round like Cruzeiro currently has. But Vitria and Paran, both 29, Brasil de Pelotas, Operrio and CRB, 32, did not get access.

At the end of the tournament, the team from Paraná (37 points) was relegated to Serie C. J Vitria (48 points), Brasil de Pelotas (49 points), CRB (52 points) and Operrio (57 points) finished, respectively, in 14th, 12th, 10th and 8th.

At the moment, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, the chances of access to Cruzeiro are 1.5%.

Reality

Although everyone at the club – including the board, the technical committee, the cast and the fans – still aims for access, the reality has been different since last year. In the 62 rounds they have played so far in Serie B, Cruzeiro has struggled more against relegation than anything else.

At no time, Raposa was in the G4 and in only two opportunities was in the top 10. The best ranking of Cruzeiro, in its entire history in Segundona, happened in the 29th and 30th rounds of the 2020 edition. in 10th place in both, with two draws followed by 1 to 1: CSA, in Mineiro; and Ava, in the Hangover.

Cruzeiro achieved its best position (10th) in its history in Series B in 2020, after a draw with Ava (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

On the other hand, the blue team spent 18 rounds in the relegation zone for Serie C, two of them in the lantern. At the moment, according to UFMG, Cruzeiro’s chances of falling are 5.3%.

Cruzeiro will face Vasco this Sunday, at 4 pm, at the So Janurio Stadium, for the 25th round of Serie B. Only three points separate the teams from Minas Gerais (30) and Rio de Janeiro (33) in the table.