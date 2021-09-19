Toad-derived hallucinogen consumption turns fever in paradise region of Mexico

The consumption of a hallucinogen from the poison of frog glands is exploding in the resort of Tulum (Mexico). Smokers of the substance in the Caribbean paradise, previously known only for its crystalline waters and archaeological sites, formed a kind of sect, believing in the therapeutic powers of “speed-toading”, as the practice is known.

Alvarius snort, which contains the fast-acting psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT is considered by many to be the most powerful psychoactive substance in the world. Usually just called snort, the hallucinogen is pointed out by some of its suppliers as a cMiraculous ura for modern world ills and mental health issues. One hotel has proclaimed itself a healing sanctuary, which performs snort ceremonies, which can be inhaled or smoked, throughout the week. The owner of Bufo Alvarius Sanctuary is Venezuelan actor Fernando Carillo, who says: “If you’re not perfect, DMT can fix you”.

Woman participates in snitch ceremony at hotel in Tulum Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Research suggests that snort brings mystical experiences, reduces depression and relieves anxiety. Some cite as the main benefit the ability to “zero brain”. But a significant number of users report serious mental health difficulties after smoking the call “God molecule”. “Shamans” in Tulum and other regions embraced the snitch after the discovery of the substance in frog glands in the middle of the last century. The search for the hallucinogen triggered the alert of environmentalists, concerned with the survival of the raw material supplier.

Some more enthusiastic attribute to the snitch the power of wake up your “higher self” and even communicate with extraterrestrials. Many cite an “enlightenment”. Among the celebrities named as supporters are Hunter Biden, son of the American president, Joe Rogan, comedian and UFC commentator, and even the actor Jim Carrey. There are those who say that John Lennon came to experiment.

Among the critics of snitch consumption is therapist David Gallegos, from California. He said he treated three patients who attended the ceremonies at the Mexican hotel and developed psychosis, insomnia and paranoia.

Couple adept at snitch in Tulum Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

In a report by “Vice”, an Irish tourist said that she had consumed 100mg of snitch, a special type known as “God-way”, together with her boyfriend. A week after the ceremony, the couple said they were feeling fine, but that Charlotte (not her real name) had been through days of great anguish.

“I couldn’t handle everything that was going on around me and I didn’t know how to react to how I was feeling”, she said.

vivid nightmares in which cockroaches climbed your neck, making her itch so much that it hurt, haunted her and she feared she would never return to a balanced emotional and mental state.

However, over time, Charlotte began to see “positive” changes:

“I used to think about things a lot, but now I’m much more relaxed.”