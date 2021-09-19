Tom Cruise loses dispute against Russia to make 1st film in space

Here’s another space dispute between the United States and Russia coming, but this time, the subject is cinema. That’s because a Russian production team is claiming the right to brag about plans to produce the first feature film shot in outer space. Previously, whoever owned this ambitious project was Tom Cruise [via Variety].

Last year, NASA announced it was partnering with SpaceX of Elon Musk and Cruise to direct a film that would be partially shot aboard the International Space Station. Directed by Doug Liman (Tomorrow’s Edge), the untitled film would have a budget of $200 million.

The production of the Soviet Union is called The Challenge and it will revolve around a Russian doctor sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will leave next month on a 12-day mission to carry out the first history.

A collaboration between the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the public broadcaster Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio, The Challenge will be directed by Klim Shipenko, who commanded the movie Son of a Rich, considered the biggest box office in the country’s history. The movie will star Yulia Peresild.

The Challenge it still doesn’t have a debut forecast.