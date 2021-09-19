Tourists attack restaurant employee who asked for proof of vaccination in New York

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment when three women attack the receptionist at Carmine’s restaurant, in New York, USA, after she requested their proof of vaccination against Covid-19, which is required in the city. The images show the generalized fight at the entrance of the place, with slaps and punches. Some people stop and try to sort out the confusion. A man grabs one of the aggressors, lifts her off the ground and takes her away from the fight.

According to information from the New York Post, the three clients would be from Texas. After the fight cooled, a woman who identified herself as the manager of the establishment accompanied the other two to the sidewalk. “She needs to be fired,” said one involved in the fight, pointing to the receptionist, as reported by NBC.

The victim would have been 24 years old and told police that he had several bruises and a collar had been broken. The incident occurred around 17:00 on Thursday (16), local time. According to the New York Post, the incident came after a discussion about the legitimacy of women’s vaccination records. The city requires people aged 12 and over to present proof of vaccination to enter restaurants.

Officers told the newspaper that the three attackers were identified as Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, and Tyonnie Keshay Ranking, 21. They were indicted for assault and criminal damage but released without bail. In an official note, the restaurant regretted what had happened. “It’s a tragic situation when one of our employees is attacked for doing his job.”

The indoor meal vaccination requirement went into effect Aug. 17, and enforcement, which includes a fine of up to $1,000 for the first offense, began last Monday (13).