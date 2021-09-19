Turning around, Botafogo wins the Náutico and maintains 100% performance in the second round of Serie B

O Botafogo continues with 100% use in the second round of Série B do Brasileirão. This Saturday afternoon, Alvinegro, in turn, beat Náutico by 3-1, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in a match valid for the 24th round of the competition. Jean Carlos opened the scoring, but Oyama and Rafael Navarro (2) secured three more points for Glorioso in the table.

+ See the Series B table and simulate the next games

Now, Botafogo travels to Alagoas, where they face CSA, at Estádio Rei Pelé, at 19:00, next Thursday. Náutico hosts Londrina next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Aflitos. Both matches are valid for the 25th round of Série B do Brasileirão. With the result, Glorioso rose to 2nd place, with 44 points (to finish the round in the position, it is necessary to stumble from Goiás to Brasil-RS). Timbu follows in 8th, with 35 points.

> Goals, numbers, change and requirement: CEO completes six months at Botafogo

REENCOUNTER

Saturday’s game scored the reunion between Marcelo Chamusca and Botafogo. The former coach of Alvinegro Carioca was hired at the beginning of the season with the mission of taking the team to the elite of Brazilian football. However, Glorioso showed no progress on the field and, after five matches without a win, Chamusca, who is now at Náutico, He was fired.

TIMBU STARTS WITH EVERYTHING

The first 15 minutes of the game were very intense and controlled by Nautico. Timbu climbed the lines and marked Botafogo still in the attacking field. Thus, Alvirrubro dictated the pace of the match and soon opened the scoreboard.

With only eight minutes into the game, Hereda crossed at half height in the area, and Botafogo’s defense, instead of making the cut, only looked at the ball that reached Vinicius. The number 7 shirt dominated and played behind for Jean Carlos, who, from the half-moon, hit the corner to put Náutico in front.

BOTAFOGO WAKES UP

While Náutico dictated the rhythm, Alvinegro still sought to “enter the game”. Botafogo missed simple passes and committed silly fouls still in the attacking field. However, after the first third of the game, Glorioso “woke up” and began to reach Alex Alves’ goal with danger.

PRESSURE THAT WORKS

Better on the field since the 15th minute, Botafogo created promising plays and, in the final stretch of the first half, got a draw. Oyama tried from a distance, the ball hit the mark and killed Alex Alves, who was unable to defend. The shirt 5 even started the game on the bench, but Pedro Castro had to leave the field in pain and was replaced by the defensive midfielder.

TURN

If Náutico opened the scoring with a few minutes of the first half, it was Botafogo’s turn to “repeat the dose”, but in the final stage. With just five minutes, Daniel Borges managed to tackle the attacking field and launched Chay from the right. The shirt 14 went free on the right side and hit hard for Alex Alves’ defense. However, the goalkeeper played for the middle of the area, and the ball fell to Rafael Navarro, who turned the match to Botafogo.

BOTAFOGO KILLS THE GAME

In the final stretch, Chamusca promoted substitutions and put Náutico forward. However, the team not only failed to take any danger to Diego Loureiro’s goal, but also conceded holes in the defense field. Thus, Alvinegro managed to pull a counterattack already in extra time, and, with Rafael Navarro, who received it alone in the area, killed the game.

DATASHEET

Botafogo 3×1 Nautical

​

Date-Time: 09/18/2021, at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

Var: Fabricio Porfirio de Moura (SP)

yellow cards: Camutanga, Bryan and Djavan (NAU)

red cards: there was not

goals: Jean Carlos (0-1) (08’/1st T), Luís Oyama (1-1) (40’/1st T)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan (Lucas Mezenga 32’/2ºT) and Carlinhos; Pedro Castro (Luís Oyama), Barreto and Chay (Luiz Henrique 32’/2ºT); Warley (Diego Gonçalves, 00’/2ºT), Marco Antônio (Kayque 36’/2ºT) and Rafael Navarro. Assistant coach: Luís Fernando Flores.

NAUTICAL: Alex Alves; Hereda, Camutanga, Rafael Ribeiro and Bryan (Murillo 13’/2ºT); Matheus Trindade (Guilherme Nunes 36’/2ºT), Djavan (Junior Tavares 13’/2ºT) and Jean Carlos; Luiz Henrique (Giovanny 27’/2ºT), Vinicius and Iago Dias (Marciel 28’/2ºT). Technician: Marcelo Chamusca.

*Intern under the supervision of Aigor Ojêda