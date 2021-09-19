TV crew surprised by lightning during recording in Manaus

A reporting team from RecordTV Manaus was taken by surprise by lightning during a recording for today’s Fala Brasil. While reporter Clayton Pascarelli was preparing to go live at Ponta Negra Beach, in the capital of Amazonas, the team’s driver, Fred, made records of the place when everyone was surprised by a great light after lightning struck right behind the journalist.

“[Tinham] lots of lightning, lots of thunder and Fred [motorista] he said just like that: ‘Clayton, I’m going to do the acts here’ and started filming,” said the reporter in Instagram stories.

“Then it starts to fall a few more distant flashes, behind the buildings there in Ponta Negra. Suddenly one fell behind me and I only saw the light, but as I was positioned to go live, I stayed with myself, concentrated. then Anderson [cinegrafista] he said: ‘Man, he fell behind you'”.

According to the reporter, there was a heavy rain in the area shortly thereafter. “Too crazy! Everyone is texting me saying ‘Man, you’re born again’. But I swear that at the time I didn’t even bother,” added the reporter. See the video:

According to Climatempo, Manaus should register heavy rains throughout the week.