TV reveals Real Madrid’s ‘radical decision’ on Mbappé after frustration and refusal of R$1.2 billion

According to the famous program “El Chiringuito“, from the Spanish channel Mega, O Real Madrid decided to make a “radical decision” regarding the attacker Kylian Mbappe, of PSG.

According to journalist Pipi Estrada, one of the participants of the show sports, there is an express order behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabéu that no one talks about the “Mbappé theme” until the end of the season.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

PSG x Lyon, on Sunday, at 3:45 pm (GMT), will have exclusive broadcasting for Star+ subscribers. For more information, Click here.

In other words: everyone, absolutely everyone, from the porter to the president, is prohibited from talking about the possibility of the French striker playing for the team meringue next season.

“Real Madrid made a decision: from now on, no one talks about Mbappé anymore,” revealed Estrada.

It is worth remembering that, in the final days of the last window, the Madrid giant made two official proposals for the PSG ace, the 2nd being worth 200 million euros (R$ 1.24 billion).

Mbappé feels an injury during the match between PSG and Club Brugge EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The team from the French capital, however, said “no” to both, keeping the player in the Parque dos Príncipes.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Behind the scenes at Real, Mbappé is expected to sign a pre-contract with the white at the turn of the year, going for free to the Santiago Bernabéu in June, when his relationship with Paris ends.

However, PSG is still working with the possibility of the striker remaining in Paris, as the football director of the team, the Brazilian Leonardo, recently said.

“I don’t see Mbappé leaving Paris at the end of this season. Nobody at PSG is thinking about the club’s future without Kylian,” he said in an interview with Channel+.