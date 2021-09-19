UFC: Ariane Lipski dominates fight, wins on points and takes unbeaten from German | combat

Ariane Lipski was unaware of Mandy Bohm on the UFC main card: Smith vs. Spann, this Saturday in Las Vegas (USA). Faced with a debutant in the organization who arrived undefeated in her career in seven fights, the Queen of Violence dominated the end-to-end confrontation, applied two knockdowns and won by unanimous decision (triple 30-27) in a duel valid at flyweight (under 57kg ).

1 of 4 Ariane Lipski beat Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (triple 30-27) — Photo: Getty Images Ariane Lipski defeated Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (triple 30-27) — Photo: Getty Images

With the result, Lipski ended a two-game losing streak after being knocked out by Antonina Shevchenko and Montana de la Rosa.

Ariane started aggressive and connected good punches. The German realized the danger and sought the grappling fight. In the first takedown attempt, the Brazilian almost reversed and fell on top, but they continued standing. In the second, Ariane executed the move perfectly and was inside the rival’s guard. The fight got back on its feet, but the Brazilian maintained her superiority until the end of the round. In the second round, Lipski maintained control and came close to knocking out a knockdown in the closing seconds. The scenario remained in the last five minutes, and the Brazilian once again nearly knocked out Bohm after connecting a powerful right. The German resisted, but Ariane managed the quiet victory well.

Arroyo is knocked out and suffers third setback in a row

Antônio Arroyo’s situation on Ultimate was complicated. In the opening of the main card, the Brazilian faced Joaquin Buckley and, after making a safe first round, he saw the American grow during the fight and ended up knocked out at 2m26s of the third round. It was the fighter’s third consecutive setback. Buckley, in turn, won the third of the last four fights.

2 of 4 Joaquin Buckley beat Antonio Arroyo by TKO at 2:26 R3 — Photo: Getty Images Joaquin Buckley beat Antonio Arroyo by TKO at 2:26 in R3 — Photo: Getty Images

With greater reach, Arroyo controlled the distance well and threatened the American in at least two moments with his blows. The scare came when he lost his balance by risking a kick. Buckley tried to go up to capitalize, but Arroyo quickly recovered. At the end of the round, the American started trying to put him down. In the second round, Buckley found the distance better and touched his rival more often, but the confrontation remained balanced.

Arroyo came back strong for the third round, hit a good right, and the American tried to put him down. Showing good technique, the Brazilian moved to the back, but lost his position. Buckley worked the kicks in the legs as the main point of the strategy, however, it was when he used his hands that he resolved the fight. He landed a cross and an uppercut, took Arroyo to the ground and sanctified the result on the ground and pound.

Mozambique knocks out in the first round

3 of 4 Carlston Harris defeated Impa Kasanganay by TKO at 2:38 of R1 — Photo: Getty Images Carlston Harris beat Impa Kasanganay by TKO at 2:38 of R1 — Photo: Getty Images

Carlston Harris once again impressed in the Octagon. In his second fight in the UFC, the Guyanese living in Brazil and nicknamed Mozambique knocked out Impa Kasanganay at 2m38s of the first round with a sequence of blows to the opponent’s head after taking him to a knockdown. It is the fifth positive result followed in the RFT athlete’s career.

Other highlights of the preliminary card

Right at the opening of the event, Hannah Goldy got her first triumph since being signed by Ultimate. Pressured by two losses, the fighter fit an armbar to submit Emily Whitmire at 4m17s of the initial round and guarantee the victory. The result represented the third consecutive setback for Whitmire, who is in a delicate situation at the company.

4 out of 4 Hannah Goldy beat Emily Whitmire via submission at 4’17s of R1 — Photo: Getty Images Hannah Goldy beat Emily Whitmire via submission at 4:17 min of R1 — Photo: Getty Images

In the second fight of the preliminary card, Heili Alaten was winning by 20-18 after two rounds on the three lateral judges’ cards, but he held the grid in a fierce way to prevent a fall in the third round, he was punished with the loss of a point and the confrontation with Gustavo Lopez they ended up tied by unanimous decision (triple 28-28). The Chinese Rong Zhu dominated Brandon Jenkins throughout the match and got the technical knockout at 4m35s of the third round.

UFC Smith vs Spann

September 18, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD:

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Ion Cutelaba defeated Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26 and 29-27)

Ariane Lipski beat Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Arman Tsarukyan beat Christos Giagos by TKO at 2:09 in R1

Nate Maness beat Tony Gravely by TKO at 2:10 in R2

Joaquin Buckley beat Antonio Arroyo by TKO at 2:26 in R3

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Tafon Nchukwi defeated Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Raquel Pennington defeated Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Rong Zhu beat Brandon Jenkins by TKO at 4m35s of R3

Montel Jackson beat JP Buys by unanimous decision (triple 30-27)

Erin Blanchfield defeated Sarah Alpar by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25 and 30-26)

Carlston Harris beat Impa Kasanganay by TKO at 2:38 of R1

Gustavo Lopez and Heili Alateng tied by unanimous decision (triple 28-28)

Hannah Goldy beat Emily Whitmire via submission at 4:17 in R1