Understand why Brazilian surfing should continue to dominate the world circuit in the coming years

Three titles in a row. Five of the last seven cups on the world surfing circuit came to Brazil. Driven by the “Brazilian storm”, the country got used to dominating the stages and rankings of the World Surf League (WSL). In the short term, it seems difficult to envision a change in the scenario — to the delight of Brazilians and the concern of Australians, Americans and Hawaiians.

At 27, Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira still have a long career ahead of them, as does Filipe Toledo, 26. When he won his last title in 2013, Australian Mick Fanning was 32 years old. Joel Parkinson, also from Australia, was champion at the age of 31, in 2012. Not to mention Kelly Slater, the sport’s legend, who was champion for the last time at the age of 39, in 2011.

—Our generation is still very young, they are too many “boys”. The three are in full evolution and still have a lot of wood to burn — assesses former professional surfer Fábio Gouveia, who reached number 5 in the world in 1992.





Gabriel Medina in the 2nd heat of the WSL Finals title fight, this Tuesday (14), in Trestles, California, USA Photo: Pat Nolan / World Surf League

Executive Director of the Brazilian Association of Professional Surfing (Abrasp) from 2003 to 2012 and commentator of the specialized program “Por Dentro do Tour” on YouTube, Marcelo Andrade praises the concern with the physical part shown by Medina and Italo, two surfers who constantly publish, on social networks, images of their training. Marcelo also points out another factor that can help maintain the yellow-green supremacy on the circuit:

— Australia and the USA didn’t do their homework, they don’t have athletes to fight Brazilian surfing. I think in the next ten years we’re still going to be dominating world surfing.

In this season’s rankings, the US had only two names in the top ten. Australia, the bogeyman of the circuit, just one. Surfers who traditionally rivaled Brazilians have an uncertain future in the league. Australian Julian Wilson decided to take a sabbatical. South African Jordy Smith underwent surgery on his left knee, while Hawaiian John John Florence, the only surfer to break Brazilian dominance with his two titles in 2016 and 2017, has already suffered two serious injuries to his right knee. He and Jordy didn’t even complete the last season.

In addition to the favorable moment for the Medina/Italo/Toledo trio in the elite, Brazil also has a new generation — by coincidence, also a trio — loaded with good expectations for the coming years.

— I would talk about the generation of Samuel Pupo, João Chumbinho, and Mateus Herdy — said Gabriel Medina to GLOBO when asking who the new promises of the country are.

— These three kids surf a lot, they have a lot of talent. If they can put this in competition, they have great potential for the future. I believe in them too much – completed.

US Open in California

The three surfers, all in their 20s, carry the sport in their blood. Samuel is the brother of Miguel Pupo, an elite competitor. Mateus, who this year competed as a guest at the WSL Mexican stage and took third place, is the nephew of Guilherme Herdy, a former member of the WCT in the 90s. João is the brother of Lucas Chumbo, one of the biggest names in big waves in the country .

They will be in action starting tomorrow, in California, at the US Open, the first stage of the Challenger Series, the new circuit for access to the world’s elite. After a season of four events, 12 men and six women qualify for the 2022 WCT.