US to increase ‘deportation flights’ for stranded immigrants in Texas | World

The United States will increase the number and capacity of “deportation flights” for thousands of immigrants in the Texas border town of Del Rio (south), reported the Department of Homeland Security on Saturday (18).

More than 10,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, camped under a bridge on the southern US border on Friday, a humanitarian crisis that has put Joe Biden’s government in trouble.

The migrants are in an area controlled by customs and border authorities, who have mobilized 400 additional soldiers to try to contain the crisis and “improve control of the area,” according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

The authorities said they would add “additional transport to speed up (flights) and increase the capacity” of transfer “to Haiti and other destinations in the next 72 hours”.

These migrants arrived in the small town of Del Rio, Texas, crossing the Rio Grande that separates the United States from Mexico. Of the 2,000 migrants at the beginning of the week, the number rose to 10,500 by Thursday night, according to Bruno Lozano, mayor of this city bordering Mexico’s Ciudad Acuña.

On Friday, the Democratic mayor, who expects thousands more arrivals, declared a state of emergency and closed the bridge to traffic.

“Extreme circumstances call for extreme responses,” he told the Texas Tribune newspaper. “There are women who give birth, people who pass out because of the temperature, they are a little aggressive and this is normal after all these hot days,” he pointed out.

More than 1.3 million people have been detained at the Mexican border since Biden’s arrival at the White House in January 2020, a level not seen in 20 years. Of these, about 596,000 arrived from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and more than 464,000 from Mexico.