use of firewood in the country surpasses that of LPG

Life for waste picker Jane Cristina dos Santos, 50, has never been easy. But since the beginning of the pandemic, things have gotten worse. Her husband, Alex Sandro Rocha, 48, had heart and lung problems and had to stop working. Furthermore, with more people surviving from recyclables, income has dwindled. His house, in the Para-Pedro community, in Colégio, in the North Zone of Rio, has walls made of wood and the ceiling made of broken tiles. All furniture was received by donation, including the gas oven, which is next to the toilet. Jane soon tells her that it’s not where she cooks her daily food. When he needs to cook beans, rice and whatever else he has to eat, he uses a makeshift wood stove in the outdoor area, which he also shares with neighbors who they don’t have money for the canister. With a price of R$ 105 there, gas has become a luxury item. It is present in homes, but is only used on rainy days or for quick preparations, such as to make coffee.

The gas stove is only used on rainy days Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

By your calculations, to buy a cylinder, she needs to sell 50 kilos of pet bottles, which takes at least ten days to put together. Before, when the item was cheaper and had her husband’s support, she spent half the time. Firewood is free. They are wood from market crates, abandoned on the street.

— When there is money, we buy butter, bread. We pick up used oil, and we pick up fruits and vegetables from the ground at Ceasa, which is close to here,” says Jane.

Mother of six, 34-year-old Graziele Oliveira Porto is in a little better situation, but she is also already uses firewood for cooking. The husband, who lost his job as a delivery boy in April of last year, now works dragging empty crates at Ceasa, for an average daily rate of R$60. The oldest son, aged 15, does the same and reinforces the family’s income . Even so, the gas only lasts 22 days. In the house, where Graziele’s grandmother also lives, there are nine mouths to feed. Every end of the month, the solution is to put two bricks with a grid on top to make lunch and dinner.

In Brazil, the number of households using firewood for cooking already exceeds the use of gas. Data from the Energy Research Company (EPE) show that the use of this energy matrix began to increase in 2014, but only surpassed LPG in 2018. Last year, 26.1% of Brazilians used firewood against 24.4% who used the canister.

The difference can widen even more. Since January, the average price of gas cylinder rose almost 30%, according to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which is equivalent to five times the accumulated inflation in the period.

Graziele Oliveira Porto, 34, improvises a brick stove to cook for her family Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

Gas Valley is a solution

According to a survey by FGV Social, with the end of emergency aid, O number of poor — who live on up to R$ 261 per month — can jump from 27.7 million to 34.3 million, approximately 16.1% of the population. Added to this, in the 12 months ending in July, inflation in this group was 10.05%, three percentage points above high-income inflation.

For the professor of Political Science at the University of São Paulo (USP), Marta Arretche, the social programs in Brazil to reward healthy income insufficient. In addition to the low amounts offered by non-contributors, such as Bolsa Família, with the increase in intermittence, the unemployment insurance rules leave hundreds of professionals who are unable to stay at least 12 months in the job – time required to access credit.

Sergio Bandeira de Mello, president of the National Union of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distribution Companies (Sindigás), defends the implementation of some policy similar to the social tariff for energy, as a gas voucher. In Rio, the SuperaRJ program will have an exclusive extra quota for the purchase of gas cylinders (LPG), between R$50 and R$80, according to Law 9,383/2021, which is still pending regulation.

Burning firewood can cause disease

The executive director of the Instituto Perene, Guilherme Valladares, observes that firewood is an income indicator because it replaces gas when there is no alternative for medicine or for food. The reality in many homes is dual fuel, using gas for quick things like heating food, and firewood for what takes longer. This is the case of Rayane Oliveira, 24 years old. A mother of four, she complains that, without the school lunch, the bills have tightened even more:

— My husband works as an oddball, and I do nails in the community. Then I earn R$10 here, R$20 there. We get together, pay rent, buy food and sometimes gas. To last, I also cook with firewood.

In the photo, Rayane Oliveira de Jesus, 24, with children Giovana and Giovane, aged 5 and 3 Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

Adriana Gioda, professor of the Chemistry department at PUC Rio, who has been dedicated to the topic since 2016, says that the use of the input can cause several illnesses, such as cancer, heart problems, asthma and bronchitis. It is estimated that the deaths attributed to the burning of firewood or charcoal in the home environment represent for the country a annual cost exceeding R$ 3 billion.

“The poor don’t have a proper wood stove.” Place two or three stones, a grid on top, being very exposed to smoke, or even burning and dying – he explains.

In order to reduce impacts, the Perene Institute, which has Natura as one of its partners, developed a model of wood burning stove which reduces up to 60% the use of this energy matrix per meal, offering the maximum efficiency. Since 2009, it has served more than 13 thousand homes.

— The solution is a transitional technology. The ideal is to have gas the entire month – says Valladares.