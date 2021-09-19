Vaccination against Covid: more than 80 million Brazilians are fully immunized | Vaccine

More than 80 million Brazilians are fully immunized against Covid, that is, they completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second or single dose of vaccines.
In total, there are 80,054,632 people, which corresponds to 37.53% of the population.
Those who took the first dose of vaccines and are partially immunized are 141,453,669, which corresponds to 66.31% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 295,638 people.
The data are from the consortium of press vehicles and were released at 20h this Saturday (18th).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 221,803,939 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
The states with the highest percentage of the population fully immunized: MS (52.28%), SP (49.57%), RS (43.74%), ES (39.93%) and PR (38.39%) .
The states with the most advanced application of the first dose are: SP (77.75%), RS (69.17%), DF (68.64%), SC (68.36%) and PR (67.5% ).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 141,453,669 (66.31% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 80,054,632 (37.53% of the population)
- Total doses applied: 221,803,939 (84.75% of the doses distributed to the states)
- 22 states and the DF released new data: DF, GO, PA, PE, PI, RO, RR, SC, PR, PB, RN, TO, AL, AM, MT, AP, RS, RJ, MA, BA, ES, SP, MS
- 4 states have not released new data: AC, CE, MG, SE
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 508,187 (56.04%); 2nd dose + single dose: 246,956 (27.23%); booster dose: 0
- AL – 1st dose: 1,969,870 (58.53%); 2nd dose + single dose: 998,653 (29.67%); booster dose: 0
- AM – 1st dose: 2,457,350 (57.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,307,249 (30.61%); booster dose: 0
- AP – 1st dose: 436,833 (49.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 175,277 (19.97%); booster dose: 0
- BA – 1st dose: 9,287,071 (61.97%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,850,760 (32.37%); booster dose: 20507
- EC – 1st dose: 5,856,501 (63.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,098,106 (33.53%); booster dose: 0
- DF – 1st dose: 2,124,079 (68.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,091,089 (35.26%); booster dose: 0
- ES – 1st dose: 2,683,529 (65.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,640,479 (39.93%); booster dose: 26196
- GO – 1st dose: 4,520,713 (62.73%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,330,383 (32.34%); booster dose: 0
- MA – 1st dose: 3,880,349 (54.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,074,185 (29%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 14,299,332 (66.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,210,397 (33.67%); booster dose: 0
- MS – 1st dose: 1,885,390 (66.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,484,250 (52.28%); booster dose: 80067
- MT – 1st dose: 2,127,489 (59.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,078,971 (30.25%); booster dose: 0
- PA – 1st dose: 4,300,544 (49%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,710,035 (30.88%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,653,195 (65.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,262,395 (31.09%); booster dose: 0
- PE – 1st dose: 6,122,498 (63.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,082,712 (31.86%); booster dose: 0
- PI – 1st dose: 1,990,142 (60.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 966,609 (29.39%); booster dose: 0
- PR – 1st dose: 7,828,272 (67.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,452,449 (38.39%); booster dose: 0
- RJ – 1st dose: 11,241,114 (64.37%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,089,011 (34.87%); booster dose: 0
- NB – 1st dose: 2,254,581 (63.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,268,498 (35.62%); booster dose: 0
- RO – 1st dose: 1,101,824 (60.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 520,646 (28.68%); booster dose: 0
- RR – 1st dose: 277,149 (42.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 97,096 (14.88%); booster dose: 0
- RS – 1st dose: 7,931,975 (69.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,015,693 (43.74%); booster dose: 0
- SC – 1st dose: 5,016,603 (68.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,670,714 (36.39%); booster dose: 0
- SE – 1st dose: 1,503,629 (64.3%); 2nd dose + single dose: 765,018 (32.71%); booster dose: 0
- SP – 1st dose: 36,271,743 (77.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 23,122,236 (49.57%); booster dose: 168868
- TO – 1st dose: 923,707 (57.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 444,765 (27.67%); booster dose: 0
How many doses each state received until September 18
- AC: 953.833
- AL: 3,961,236
- AM: 4,804,140
- AP: 920,450
- BA: 17,905,768
- CE: 10,915,778
- DF: 3,613,746
- ES: 5,180,320
- GO: 8,606,740
- MA: 6,448,451
- MG: 27.196.504
- MS: 3,543,540
- MT: 4,124,696
- PA: 9,791,540
- PB: 4,331,590
- PE: 11,571,830
- PI: 3,687,490
- PR: 14,723,490
- RJ: 20,510,601
- RN: 4,326,080
- RO: 1,998,078
- RR: 695,598
- RS: 15,323,586
- SC: 9,216,204
- SE: 2,636,600
- SP: 62,935,706
- TO: 1,779.500
- Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.