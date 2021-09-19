Vaccination against Covid: more than 80 million Brazilians are fully immunized | Vaccine

More than 80 million Brazilians are fully immunized against Covid, that is, they completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second or single dose of vaccines.

In total, there are 80,054,632 people, which corresponds to 37.53% of the population.

Those who took the first dose of vaccines and are partially immunized are 141,453,669, which corresponds to 66.31% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 295,638 people.

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles and were released at 20h this Saturday (18th).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 221,803,939 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

The states with the highest percentage of the population fully immunized: MS (52.28%), SP (49.57%), RS (43.74%), ES (39.93%) and PR (38.39%) .

The states with the most advanced application of the first dose are: SP (77.75%), RS (69.17%), DF (68.64%), SC (68.36%) and PR (67.5% ).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

221,803,939 (84.75% of the doses distributed to the states) 22 states and the DF released new data: DF, GO, PA, PE, PI, RO, RR, SC, PR, PB, RN, TO, AL, AM, MT, AP, RS, RJ, MA, BA, ES, SP, MS

DF, GO, PA, PE, PI, RO, RR, SC, PR, PB, RN, TO, AL, AM, MT, AP, RS, RJ, MA, BA, ES, SP, MS 4 states have not released new data: AC, CE, MG, SE

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 508,187 (56.04%); 2nd dose + single dose: 246,956 (27.23%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 1,969,870 (58.53%); 2nd dose + single dose: 998,653 (29.67%); booster dose: 0

AM – 1st dose: 2,457,350 (57.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,307,249 (30.61%); booster dose: 0

AP – 1st dose: 436,833 (49.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 175,277 (19.97%); booster dose: 0

BA – 1st dose: 9,287,071 (61.97%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,850,760 (32.37%); booster dose: 20507

EC – 1st dose: 5,856,501 (63.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,098,106 (33.53%); booster dose: 0

DF – 1st dose: 2,124,079 (68.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,091,089 (35.26%); booster dose: 0

ES – 1st dose: 2,683,529 (65.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,640,479 (39.93%); booster dose: 26196

GO – 1st dose: 4,520,713 (62.73%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,330,383 (32.34%); booster dose: 0

MA – 1st dose: 3,880,349 (54.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,074,185 (29%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 14,299,332 (66.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,210,397 (33.67%); booster dose: 0

MS – 1st dose: 1,885,390 (66.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,484,250 (52.28%); booster dose: 80067

MT – 1st dose: 2,127,489 (59.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,078,971 (30.25%); booster dose: 0

PA – 1st dose: 4,300,544 (49%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,710,035 (30.88%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,653,195 (65.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,262,395 (31.09%); booster dose: 0

PE – 1st dose: 6,122,498 (63.28%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,082,712 (31.86%); booster dose: 0

PI – 1st dose: 1,990,142 (60.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 966,609 (29.39%); booster dose: 0

PR – 1st dose: 7,828,272 (67.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,452,449 (38.39%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 11,241,114 (64.37%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,089,011 (34.87%); booster dose: 0

NB – 1st dose: 2,254,581 (63.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,268,498 (35.62%); booster dose: 0

RO – 1st dose: 1,101,824 (60.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 520,646 (28.68%); booster dose: 0

RR – 1st dose: 277,149 (42.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 97,096 (14.88%); booster dose: 0

RS – 1st dose: 7,931,975 (69.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,015,693 (43.74%); booster dose: 0

SC – 1st dose: 5,016,603 (68.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,670,714 (36.39%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,503,629 (64.3%); 2nd dose + single dose: 765,018 (32.71%); booster dose: 0

SP – 1st dose: 36,271,743 (77.75%); 2nd dose + single dose: 23,122,236 (49.57%); booster dose: 168868

TO – 1st dose: 923,707 (57.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 444,765 (27.67%); booster dose: 0

How many doses each state received until September 18

AC: 953.833

AL: 3,961,236

AM: 4,804,140

AP: 920,450

BA: 17,905,768

CE: 10,915,778

DF: 3,613,746

ES: 5,180,320

GO: 8,606,740

MA: 6,448,451

MG: 27.196.504

MS: 3,543,540

MT: 4,124,696

PA: 9,791,540

PB: 4,331,590

PE: 11,571,830

PI: 3,687,490

PR: 14,723,490

RJ: 20,510,601

RN: 4,326,080

RO: 1,998,078

RR: 695,598

RS: 15,323,586

SC: 9,216,204

SE: 2,636,600

SP: 62,935,706

TO: 1,779.500

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).