Vaccination station targeted by attempts to fraud proof of vaccination | Rio de Janeiro



BioParque, in Quinta da Boa Vista, started to demand a vaccination passport. Group of friends from Favela Dois de Maio remembered to bring their card – Marcos Porto/Agencia O Dia

BioParque, in Quinta da Boa Vista, started to demand a vaccination passport. A group of friends from Favela Dois de Maio remembered to bring their cardMarcos Porto/Agency O Dia

Posted 18/09/2021 15:07 | Updated 09/18/2021 3:16 PM

Rio – The Hamilton Land Municipal Health Center (CMS), in Cidade de Deus, in the West Zone of Rio, was the target of three cases of people who tried to flee the unit with incomplete proof of vaccination and without receiving the dose of immunizing agent. The episodes took place in the same week that the decree of the “vaccine passport” took effect in the city. The measure provides for the obligation to present proof of immunization against covid-19 to enter closed places for collective use. Data from the SMS also indicate that at least eight people would have gone to vaccination posts in recap days and tried to leave the site with the proof of vaccine already filled with personal data and information about the immunizing agent without taking the dose. The proof is given to the patient before the application of the vaccine, so that he can check the data. According to RJ1 on TV Globo, it was at this time that people tried to leave the post with proof, with the justification of going to the bathroom. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Rio, in all cases, health professionals prevented the exit and collected documents from people who tried to flee without having been immunized. A health professional from the unit reported to RJ1 that she was threatened by a man who identified himself as a military man. According to her, the man cursed the employees of the post, after he was unable to leave with the proof, without receiving the vaccine. The woman says that while preparing the vaccine, the man said that he did not want to take it and that she only had to apply the “wind vaccine”, that is, without the immunizing fluid, so as not to harm her, as there were people watching. With the refusal, the man would have changed and said that he was military and that she only needed to ‘stick’ the needle in him, without the liquid. Also according to the SMS, the folder’s vaccination points have reformulated the service flows in recent weeks, as a way to prevent attempts to subtract vouchers, without proper vaccination. “SMS-Rio remembers that anyone who steals and uses adulterated vaccination documents is subject to legal and criminal penalties,” said the Secretariat, in a statement. Last Tuesday (14), one day before the “vaccination passport” came into effect, the Rio City Council approved the Bill (PL) that provides for a fine of R$1,000 for anyone trying to circumvent the proof of vaccine against covid-19, in the municipality. The PL has already been sanctioned by Mayor Eduardo Paes. In addition to the fine, the bill also establishes that the offender’s identity be forwarded to the police authority to answer for the crime of document forgery. The penalty for the crime ranges from two to six years in prison. The text also provides for a fine of R$1,500 for the public agent caught facilitating or covering up the crime. Vaccine passport

Proof of immunization can be done through the paper vaccination booklet, given at the time of application of the first dose, or through the ConnectSUS application, which also shows the digital card. To access it, it is necessary to register with the SUS registration number. To access closed places with the “passport”, it is not mandatory to have completed the vaccination schedule, it is enough to have received at least the first dose and show that you are within the deadline to wait for the application of the second.

The city of Rio created a calendar with the deadlines that establishments must check for the second dose, based on the maximum interval of three months between applications, time required for those who received immunizations Pfizer or AstraZeneca. Thus, people aged 60 years or more must have completed the vaccination schedule by this Wednesday (15) and 50 to 59 years or older, by this Tuesday (16). On October 1, they should have already received the two doses, the group from 40 to 49 years old. The age group from 30 to 39 years old needs to complete the vaccination schedule by November 1st to access closed places and young people from 29 to 19 years old by November 15th. Check the calendar.

passport calendar Disclosure/Rio City Hall Check the locations determined by the city: – gyms, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and social clubs; – Olympic villages, stadiums and sports halls; – cinemas, theatres, concert halls, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and skating rinks; – entertainment activities, except when expressly prohibited; – tourist sites, museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, amusement parks, theme parks, water parks, presentations and drive-in; – conferences, conventions and trade fairs.