Valencia, Real Madrid’s opponents in LaLiga, was a power 20 years ago, lined up cups and made two consecutive Champions finals

This Sunday, Valence and Real Madrid play with the leadership of Laliga, at 4 pm (GMT), with broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

If today the Ches seeking to regain prominence in Spanish football after very bad years, filled with backstage crises and economic problems, 20 years ago the situation was very different.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

watch Valence x Real Madrid, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), with transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Valencia was one of the biggest powers in the Spanish Championship and also in Europe. So much so that he won several great titles, such as two editions of Laliga, a King’s Cup, a Spanish Super Cup and a Uefa Cup, in addition to having reached two finals in a row. Champions League: in 1999/00 and 2000/01.

The 1st continental decision was against Real Madrid, at the Stade de France, on the outskirts of Paris.

Commanded by Argentine Héctor Cúper, the Ches they had a team full of national team players, such as goalkeeper Cañizares, defender Mauricio Pellegrino, midfielders Gaizka Mendieta and Kily González and striker Claudio López, among others. In the knockouts, the team passed well by Lazio (with the right to a 5 to 2) and Barcelona (applying a 4 to 1) and arrived at the decision excited.

In the final, however, Valencia could do little against the very strong Real at the beginning of the “galactic” era, which won easily 3-0, with goals from Morientes, McManaman and Raúl.

The following year, the Valencian team strengthened well. Names such as Argentines Roberto Ayala and Pablo Aimar arrived, as well as Brazilian full-back Fábio Aurélio and French defensive midfielder Didier Deschamps, one of the most decorated players in football history.

Again, the club had a great campaign in the Champions, dispatching Arsenal and Leeds United in the knockouts until reaching the big decision against the mighty Bayern Munich.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

This time, the match was much more balanced than the year before. Valencia opened the scoreboard at 3 of the 1st time and defended valiantly, but ended up taking the Bavarian draw. The match ended 1-1 and was decided on penalties. The star of the goalkeeper Oliver Kahn shined, who guaranteed the trophy for Bayern 5-4 in the beats.

Despite not having managed to conquer Europe, the Spanish club won court and began a small era of dominance in Laliga, leaving behind the mighty Real and Barça.

In the 2001/02 season, the Ches, now commanded by Rafa Benítez, won the Spanish Championship. Two years ago, in 2003/04, the year was even better: another title of Laliga and, by the way, the Uefa Cup cup on top of the young Didier Drogba’s Olympique de Marseille.

The “Valencia era” in Spain came to an end after Ronaldinho Gaúcho arrived at Barcelona and Real Madrid formed the “Galacticos” team, with Ronaldo “Fenômeno”, Figo and Zidane. However, the feats of the teams of Héctor Cúper and Rafa Benítez echo to this day.