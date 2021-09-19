Vanguard affected by severe graphical issues on Xbox consoles • Eurogamer.pt

The Call Of Duty: Vanguard beta is available on consoles and PC, but those who are playing on Xbox consoles are reporting severe graphical issues that barely let the beta play.

As shared by GameSpot, social networks and forums are rife with reports of gamers failing to play the Call Of Duty: Vanguard beta on Xbox consoles, due to severe graphical errors that can affect gameplay.

Sledgehammer has officially reacted and says they are aware of the problems, something they are investigating and as soon as they have something to share they will do so. As you can see in the examples below, there are even extreme cases.

For now, it’s not clear whether the fix will arrive in time for this second phase of the beta to end, but we’ll be watching for comments from Sledgehammer about a fix.

Sledgehammer Games have announced they?re looking into the graphical bugs on Xbox consoles. #vanguard pic.twitter.com/PT56CZctr1 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 16, 2021

thanks, cause I can?t even play with this on my screen ??? pic.twitter.com/a2UrjclZQ3 “Derek ?? (@twdecastro) September 16, 2021