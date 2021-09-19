‘Vanity today is being alive, but my children ask me to wear the shirt’

Out of the hospital for almost two months, after a long hospital stay due to Covid-19 complications, Luciano Szafir, who needed to be intubated, is still not 100%, as he himself confesses. But it’s on the way. For this Canal Extra rehearsal, for example, the actor went to Cidade das Artes. Getting used to a colostomy bag, which he had to live with until the intestinal reconstruction surgery, in November, he changed his clothes with all the necessary caution, aware of the body’s foci that needed more attention. And, reliving her model days, she had fun doing the poses.

— To tie the shoes, one side is still a bit complicated. I walk slowly, I felt a little pain, but it’s not a seven-headed animal next to what I went through. In a pose, I even joked that my balance was gone. It was not possible. One of the reference photos had a model jumping. I could jump, but who would lift me off the ground? – jokes the 52-year-old heartthrob.

The day of the photos coincided with another stage of vaccination against the coronavirus, which left the gap in the cultural complex, where the team was, full of cariocas anxious for the immunizing agent. The long line cheered Sasha’s 23-year-old father; David, 8; and Mikael, 6. And it made him remember the reasons why he has agreed to give interviews.

— Seeing the line full gives hope. I don’t like to talk about my life, but I decided to expose what I lived to demystify a lot, like the idea that whoever caught the virus once won’t catch it again (it was reinfected). And also to raise awareness. It is necessary to avoid agglomerations, use a mask, alcohol gel… I have never had so much pain. When we are close to losing those we love, we start to give more importance to the little things.

In this interview, Szafir says that new habits, such as doing therapy and taking time for meditation, have helped him.

Were you afraid to die?

Several times. One episode makes me shiver to even speak. I had cardiac arrhythmia. I woke up at two in the morning not understanding why there were so many doctors around me. I looked at the monitor and my heart rate reached 180. The nurse told me to hold her hand when she gave me medicine and said: “It will get better, but it will get a lot worse first”. At the same time, I felt a burning sensation, like lava inside my body. The heartbeat increased, I heard the “piii” and saw the trace on the monitor. It’s like in the movies. I thought: I’m going to die in the next few seconds. Then they restart, like a computer, and the heartbeats come back little by little.

His hospitalization was marked by ups and downs. How is the head?

It’s battles all the time. Because sometimes you’re fine, sometimes not. I had a lot of bleeding, and the team said: who bleeds one, bleeds two, three. Our mind is treacherous. I was weak, in pain, unable to move. I thought I couldn’t go back. I clung to my family. Sassá (Sasha Meneghel, her daughter with Xuxa) was going to suffer, but she is already on her way in life. And the little ones (children with Luhanna Melloni), whom I have so much to teach? How will my wife hold the bar? What about my mother (Beth Szafir), who has already lost a daughter and will have to bury another one? Here came the strength to keep me optimistic. “My God, I can’t die now.” As difficult as it was, I tried to do whatever the doctors told me to do. I also prayed and spoke to the cells of my body: “Let’s get better”. It sounds silly, but I clung to everything.

On the way home, is fear still around?

It’s great to come home, but it’s insecure. If something happened at the hospital, the doctors were already on call. Not at home. I started therapy twice a week. Never had. I was very anxious and it was a suggestion from the medical team. It is a medium to long term recovery. There are times when I arrive at the end of the day and call my love to lie down with me and hold my hand (to contain the fear). But that has diminished. What has also helped is doing meditation: 20 minutes when I wake up and 20 minutes before bedtime. Give me peace… I also pray and thank you for another day of life. Not counting physiotherapy.

Among the routine things, what did you miss doing or eating?

The first thing I did when I got home was to grab my kids and I really wanted to lie down on my bed. We all went to see a movie. The diet is still pretty strict, but I was allowed to break it down a little bit. I ate açaí. I got a 1 liter pot. But I’m colostomized, so everything happens (laughs). It hasn’t been very pleasant.

Does it mess with your vanity?

My vanity today is being alive. If I’m going to have a hole or a saggy belly, I don’t care. I don’t want to be that big guy who goes crazy or compare my physique with what I was 25 years old. I was already lucky to have a beautiful body, to have that six pack. Today, I have a washing machine (laughs) and that’s fine. My focus is on my recovery, I want to be able to eat well, exercise and help as many people as I can, as in Projeto com Vida.

What exactly do you do on this project?

I joined as a godfather to help raise funds. The goal is to help people with post-Covid sequelae. It has become customary to leave the hospital with the sign “I beat Covid”. But this is just the first time. There’s still the second, there can be extra time, penalty. And there is also support for bereaved families. That’s why I decided to embrace the cause.

Did you have the feeling of having aged a lot during hospitalization? Are you afraid of the passing of years?

I was shocked when I looked in the mirror, my face was very thin, I lost 22 kg, my legs were thin. It gave a thud. But my physical recovery has been quick. And I believe in the maxim that anyone who doesn’t age is because he’s already dead. And I’m not afraid, even because I’ve aged. The muscles are not the same, the pain is greater…

How is the relationship with your wife, after having gone through this bar together?

I have watched her sometimes from afar and I can see that Luhanna is still tired. And in her silence I feel the fear she had of losing me. We’ve always had a good relationship, we’ve never slept in a fight, we’ve always been loving, and I feel like it grew even more. When I see her playing with our children, I think again that I could have missed it all. That’s when I talk about the bonds getting stronger. It suggests that we are born dying and we start to have more respect for life. I’ve been trying to let go of my cell phone, for example, when I’m with them to focus on exactly what we’re doing together.

How is the libido?

Thank God I can’t complain about that. I have restrictions on certain movements. Those one-legged kangaroo things, turning upside down, which happened in adolescence, I have to adapt to age (laughs). All kidding aside, when you go home, you just want to recover. But in our case, if we could, we would be “doing” still in the hospital.

Did the kids have the dimension of what Dad was going through at the hospital?

My wife took an absurd scolding and distracted them amidst the chaos. I think the older one had a perception that it was serious. And they’re getting used to seeing my scars now. If I’m shirtless, they ask me to get dressed. It’s just that the cuts have become a trophy for me, but for them it’s ugly. Not to mention that I, who have always been big, haven’t had so much strength to play with them. And Mikael and David do, of course.

How did it feel to see Sasha returning from her honeymoon in the States to see him?

I messed up the honeymoon, right? It was one of the first things I played with her (laughs). I was very emotional when I saw her and I am touched just remembering it. I did everything not to worry anyone. Even with a lot of pain, I chose the best time to call. But the doctors betrayed me and told the truth.

How is your relationship with distance?

We always talk. I already had, before hospitalization, the habit of calling my family always. Now, before going to sleep, I send a message to everyone. I’m the brat of video chats. Sometimes I don’t even have to say: “Daughter, what are you doing? Ah, nothing either. I love you kisses”.

Like Xuxa, are you already dying to be a grandfather?

The difference is that Xuxa no longer remembers what it’s like to enjoy children at home. As an old man, at 43, I went to have children. I’m almost a father-grandfather (laughs). I tell Sasha that everything changes after pregnancy. For the better, of course. But I say, “Don’t forget about yourself.” They are new, they have to enjoy life. They just want it too much. I think it won’t be long.

A note came out saying that Xuxa would have paid for her treatment, which was denied by her staff. How did it feel to read this?

Of course I didn’t like it, but three seconds passed and I couldn’t even remember. With 20-odd years of career, I’m used to it. I was worried about staying alive. I have health insurance and conditions to pay for everything. And if Xuxa had paid, he wouldn’t have been ashamed. We never walked away and that will never happen. In addition to a beautiful daughter, we have great affection for each other. We had 14 years of history.

What also made news about her family was the reality show “Os Szafir”, on the E! channel. What was it like venturing into the show?

This kind of reality is easy. To be locked up in a house with a 24 hour camera, then I wouldn’t agree, only if it was a fee I could retire to (laughs). The cool thing was seeing my mom, she’s the big star. We show behind the scenes, like me rehearsing a play, Luhanna composing. There’s a little shack or another, but it’s a family thing that you love, it’s not low. Season two has already been recorded.

