Vasco x Cruzeiro: date, time and channel of the Serie B match of the Brazilian Championship | How and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE on TV

For the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship Series B, Vasco and cruise face off this Sunday (19), in São Januário, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). Both have not been having a good following in the competition. You will be able to follow the duel live on TV Globo (network), SporTV and Premiere.

Both teams come from draws in the last round. In the debut of coach Fernando Diniz, Cruz-Maltino went ahead of the CRB with Germán Cano, who broke a long fast, but suffered a draw in second-half injury. Fox, on the other hand, drew at home against Operário, in a match marked by a long stoppage.

Vasco is in tenth place in Serie B, eight points behind CRB, the first team within the Serie A access zone. Winning, from now on, is essential if the team wants to return to the elite of Brazilian football. Cruzeiro, in turn, is undefeated since the 13th round, but accumulates many draws, continuing in the second half of the table.

A certain embezzlement for Fox is coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was sent off in the match against Operário, last Thursday (16). Who will be in front of the team is the former right-back Juliano Belletti, former player of the club and member of the fixed technical committee.

