Vasco x Cruzeiro: likely rosters for Serie B do Brasileiro

Cruzeiro ended the preparation to face Vasco (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

Vasco and cruise face off this Sunday (19), at 4 pm, for the 25th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will mark the return of Cruzmaltino fans to the stands of the So Janurio stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

On Saturday (18), the eve of the clash, the celestial team ended its preparations with a training session at Toca da Raposa II. The main question in the formation of the team led by the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg is in the offensive sector. If striker Bruno Jos doesn’t have the conditions to play, Dudu can be chosen again to start among the starters.

On the other hand, midfielder Marcinho (inconvenience on the right foot) will be embezzled. In addition to him, Luxemburgo and Maurcio Copertino, immediate technical assistant, will not be at the edge of the pitch in So Janurio. They were expelled last Thursday against the Phantom. Technical assistant Belletti will be the substitute for the celestial coach.

Therefore, the likely cruise has Fbio; Cceres, Ramon, Edward Brock and Matthew Pereira; Hadrian, formula and Wellington Nor; claudinho, Dudu (Bruno Jose) and Marcelo Moreno.

Vasco

Vasco trusts the motivation of its fans to react in the Serie B classification table. The team from Rio has not won in three rounds and occupies the tenth position, with 33 points – three more than Cruzeiro, in 12th place. A defeat on Sunday could leave the club even further away from the G4.

The last victory was for the 21st round, on August 28, when they beat Ponte Preta 2-0 in Rio. Since then, the team has two draws (Brasil-RS and CRB) and one setback (Ava).

For the game in front of the Fox, the Cruz-Maltino not having left-back Zeca (suspended by the third yellow card) and defender Miranda. The defender was suspended by Conmebol after being caught in an anti-doping test in the match against Defensa Y Justia, for the return of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, on December 3, 2020. Even so, Fernando Diniz will be able to repeat much of the training that he faced CRB, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Alagoas, in the last round.

The probable Vasco for this Sunday’s game has Vanderlei; Lo Matos, Ricardo Graa (Walber), Leandro Castn and Rickelme; Marquinhos Gabriel (Bruno Gomes), Andrey and no; late, Lo jab and pipe.